14 NEW Horror Games of 2022

Each year we get a ton of great new horror games worth sinking some hours into. 2022 is no exception, as already we have quite a few horror titles we think you should keep some tabs on. There are plenty of different titles to check out, from some unusual novelty horror games to classic IPs getting a proper remake. Of course, you’ll want to keep tabs on this page as well. We’ll continue to update this list with new terrifying games to scare you witless this year.

Disclaimer: Dead Space, Stalker 2, Sons of the Forest, Level Zero, Unholy, The Outlast Trials, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Slitterhead, was removed as the games are no longer expected in 2022.

#14 The Last of Us: Part I

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: September 2, 2022

While everyone likes to talk about how The Last of Us: Part I is a beautiful game with a heartwrenching story, make no mistake, it is a horror game as well.

After all, the world is full of infected people who can take multiple forms. Some of them are quite monstrous and you’ll do well to avoid them when possible. But, just as bad, are the people. As we’ve all seen in shows and movies, the end of the world turns people primal. Joel and Ellie have to work together to overcome the odds and head west.

If you’re one of the few who haven’t had the chance to play yet, you have no excuse not to get the best version of the title.

#13 Choo-Choo Charles

Developer: Two Star Games

Publisher: Two Star Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Choo-Choo Charles is an unusual horror game. In this title, players navigate an area using an old rusty train fitted with a machine gun. Unfortunately, you soon realize a monstrous train fitted with spider legs is somewhere in the area as well. With the townsfolk in peril and your own life at stake, players are forced to battle against this creature. You’ll use the train to reach different areas quickly, find scraps to upgrade your train and attempt to rid the world from Choo-Choo Charles.

#12 Evil Nun: The Broken Mask

Developer: Glowstick Entertainment

Publisher: Keplerians, Glowstick Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

A popular mobile game was remade and being delivered to the PC platform. Evil Nun: The Broken Mask puts players into a role of a child. Sent to a religious summer camp, players soon find themselves locked in a horrifying school. With a mad and evil nun, Sister Madeline, seeking to punish children with a giant hammer, you’ll need to escape. Players will have to sneak around, solve puzzles and get away from the AI.

#11 Ravenous Devils

Publisher: Bad Vices Games

Developer: Bad Vices Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2022

Inspired by Sweeney Todd and launched April 29th this year, help Percival and Hildred work their way out of poverty. Percival looks after the tailor shop, while Hildred looks after the pub. Earn your “choice cuts” from the tailor shop, steal their clothes for more material, and improve your recipes and other skills in point-and-click gameplay. Build your reputation and coffers of both businesses. The only hitch is that someone already knows what you’re up to. How far can you make it before the other shoe drops?

#10 MADiSON

Publisher: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Developer: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2022

Luca has awoken locked in a dark room, with his hands covered in blood. The demon MADiSON has forced him to continue a decades old ritual. Will you be continue to be part of something sinister, or better yet, can you see it through? Use photographs to solve puzzles that change every time you play, with random events to keep you on your toes as you’re pursued. Promising to be an immersive story, the game launched July 8th

#9 Martha is Dead

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead is a first-person psychological horror game that puts players into 1944. The brutal war between the Germans and Allied forces rages on within Italy. However, a young woman’s body is discovered. Drown and left with a mystery as to what happened to the moments leading up to this death; players will set off to find the truth. It’s a game centered around folklore and tragedy that comes with war. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for this game to launch into the marketplace as it missed 2021’s intended launch window. Now, the game is going for a February 2022 release.

#8 Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel

Developer: Pulsatrix Studios

Publisher: Pulsatrix Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel is a psychological horror game that’s a bit like Outlast. You’re a journalist that happens to stay at a hotel. However, you soon find out that the hotel is far from ordinary. Worlds collide, and now you’re stuck in a place that hosts all sorts of supernatural entities. To figure out what’s going on, our protagonist Roberto must use his journalist’s gumption. You’ll explore, solve puzzles, and attempt to uncover the dark mysteries behind this building. Meanwhile, you’ll also have to use a special camera that will allow the ability to see what’s going on within both worlds.

#7 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: October 2022

After not hitting the goals Ebb Software had hoped for when presenting Scorn on Kickstarter, the game managed to continue full production thanks to a private investor. This upcoming FPS horror title doesn’t have much background information. The development studio is hoping players are thrown into this nightmarish world and from there are forced into exploring while fighting off grotesque monsters. As players explore, they will uncover information about the organic world they’ll be venturing around in. Visually, the game is quick to gain some attention with the developers being inspired by H. R. Giger. However, it’s a bit of a mystery as to what story we’ll be unfolding in this strange organic world. While the game missed out on releasing in 2021, it looks like the developers are pushing for an October 2022 release window.

#6 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 2022

Revealed during The Game Awards 2020, we received the announcement for Evil Dead: The Game. The game looks a lot like Dead By Daylight or Friday The 13th: The Game in which players take control of a character such as Ash and must work with a team to close an interdimensional portal. With a portal open somewhere in the woods, players will find all kinds of different monsters popping into our realm. This is a multiplayer-focused game, so you can either play together as a group defending the world from these unwelcome inhabitants, or you can take control of a demonic creature and fight against the group of survivors.

#5 Ghostwire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

From Tango Gameworks, the developers behind The Evil Within series, comes a new IP, GhostWire: Tokyo. This video game was unveiled during E3 2019, where we got a snippet of information. Acting as a third-person action type video game with spooky elements scattered without, players are in for a new kind of horror game from the development studio. We didn’t get a ton of information from the announcement presentation of GhostWire: Tokyo though we do know that, as the title suggests, this game will be set within Tokyo. Something strange has been going on within the city, and it seems that people are entirely vanishing out of thin air. Players are tasked with finding out what is causing all the vanishings, and along the way, you’ll come across supernatural entities that may be hostile or nice. It’s a unique jump from The Evil Within, which offered a more linear horror approach, while it seems that GhostWire: Tokyo is looking to take a more open world stance to the gameplay. With that said, this seems to be more action-oriented with horror elements.

#4 The Quarry

Publisher: 2K

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2022

Launched June 10th, The Quarry was considered a spiritual successor to Until Dawn, though not part of the The Dark Pictures Anthology. For those unfamiliar, these games are interactive horror films, where your choices decide who out of a group of (usually) teenagers survive. You can even play in multiplayer so all your friends can join in the frights and controversial decisions. As a group of summer camp counselors wrap up and celebrate, teenage revelry is soon stamped out by viscous locals and a far more supernatural threat. Flip between the nine hapless counselors, and think every decision through carefully- if you have time when being pursued. Up to seven friends can play along online, or kick back and enjoy the talents of David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, and more in Movie Mode.

#3 Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose Expansion

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: October 28, 2022

Resident Evil 8 changed the game in various ways, not the least of which was bringing forth a grand new story with now classic characters. As well as putting some twists on the story of Ethan Winters. Now though, the story is about to continue.

Because with the upcoming story expansion Shadows of Rose, you’ll play as Rose Winters, who goes back to the village that she was taken to long ago so that she can learn the truth about who she is. But is this the best idea? What will happen when she goes there, and will she meet the fate of her father?

You’ll have to play it to find out!

#2 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios, Inc., Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: Krafton

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

Dead Space might be getting a remake this year, but one of the main driving forces for its creation was Glen Schofield. Currently, Glen is working at Striking Distance Studios, where they are developing The Callisto Protocol. This is a survival horror game set within the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a ton of footage and marketing materials released for this game quite yet. However, we do know that this game is set in the distant future where you’re taking the role of a prisoner. On transport to a prison facility at Jupiter’s moon Callisto, your ship is suddenly invaded by aliens leaving you to fight for your survival.

#1 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was a game that quite a few fans were hopeful of picking up last year. Unfortunately, the game was pushed back, so it’s on our anticipated 2022 list. If you’ve played the original Dying Light video game, then you know what’s going on in this one. You’re essentially stuck in a world full of the undead. Players are simply working to survive with a safe haven established and run by various factions. There’s a bigger focus on melee and parkour combat in these games. This means players will run around, climb, and vault over objects. Another element that makes Dying Light a bit unique compared to other zombie-based games is the day and night cycle system. During the day, the zombies are more passive. However, at night these become incredibly aggressive and quite a bit faster.

Bonus

Bonus Resident Evil Re:Verse

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2022

Resident Evil fans will have a multiplayer game coming out this year. Resident Evil Re:Verse is based on a six-player deathmatch. Players are dropped into the game as they battle it out through various iconic environments from the franchise like the Raccoon City Police Department. Essentially, you’ll scavenge for items and resources as you attempt to take out another player. While players will take the role of different protagonists like Jill and Leon, there are antagonists you’ll get transformed into throughout the match. This can be a generic BOW, Nemesis, to one of the leading antagonists in Resident Evil 7, Jack Baker. This game was meant to come out back in 2021 alongside Resident Evil Village’s previously released. However, Resident Evil Re:Verse is looking to make its grand debut sometime this year.

Bonus The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Dark Pictures Anthology has released games that give players a small horror experience. Each game has played the same way as you control a group of characters and make a series of choices that alter the narrative. Meanwhile, the gameplay thrives on exploration and QTEs. The fourth and final installment to this first season of video games, The Devil in Me, is coming out this year. So far, it looks like the narrative is based around a group of documentary film crew checking out a replica murder castle. However, the group soon realizes it’s a trap with a killer somewhere among them.