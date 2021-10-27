Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Get A Free Collector’s Emporium Ticket | Chapter 6 Guide

Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t afraid to hit players with some serious deep cuts, and all the best deep cuts are in the Collector’s Emporium. Only available in Chapter 6, this museum is locked behind a 5,000 unit charge. At this point, you should absolutely have enough money — but you can’t enter the museum AND get an achievement / trophy later in the game for paying off your debt to the Nova Corp. If you want to get in for free, you just need to encounter a special event that’s totally missable.

The Collector’s Emporium is a special museum that’s full of Easter eggs related to the Marvel Universe. You’ll have to know more than just the movies to understand some of these — but it does help if you’ve watched literally everything on Disney+ — and noticed the weird little one-off jokes like Frog Thor. There are unique items that we all know like the Cosmic Cube, but some of these are pretty dang obscure. If you’re a Marvel fan, you owe it to yourself to check this place out.

How To Get Inside The Collector’s Emporium For Free

In Chapter 6, the Guardians travel to Knowhere — a giant Celestial Being’s head with a city built inside. The city is a bustling metropolis, and while you’re exploring for the first time, you can uncover a special encounter that rewards you with a free Collector’s Emporium Ticket if you play your cards right.

While walking with Gamora and Drax at the start of Chapter 6, you’ll pass by a red-glowing bar. If you look through the window, you can spot Rocket and Groot inside taking a job. Go inside to confront the pair. Instead of talking to them, Peter Quill is accosted by an armed alien named “Lipless” that insists he’s your friend.

How To Get The Free Collector’s Emporium Ticket Enter the red bar while Gamora+Drax are with you. If they’ve already left, then you can’t initiate this scene. After entering the red bar, Lipless will appear and attack. Play along and say you’re his friend — and agree to sing a song with him. When you sing the lyrics, make sure to choose lyrics related to hurricanes (lightning, storms wind) to get all the choices right. Don’t select any options that sound like love songs. If you make all the correct choices, you’ll be rewarded with the free ticket.



The ticket is work 5,000 units. Normally you have to spend it just to get inside the Emporium and look around. And the Emporium is packed with incredible Easter egg like Frog Thor (and Frog Thor’s Hammer), or even Stan Lee’s cosmic glasses that allow him to be anywhere in the universe at all times. Excelsior!