Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Unlock Every Outfit | Locations Guide

The Guardians of the Galaxy have a ‘Fashion Passion‘ in their latest game — there are 45 costumes total for Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and all the rest. That means there are 9 costumes total for each character, and there are some deep comic cuts for these already obscure characters. Even for fans that have no idea what these costumes are referencing, they’re still awesome. And we’ve got text locations explaining how to get them all.

Guardians of the Galaxy is an all-new third-person shooter from the team behind Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, putting you in direct control of Star-Lord as you take on a new intergalactic threat. This isn’t a straight adaptation of the MCU, but it does takes more than a few cues from the blockbuster series of films — while also dumping in even more original Marvel Comics lore. Fans looking for even weirder namedrops are going to be in heaven with the big bad guy reveals.

How To Unlock All 45 Outfits | Hidden Costume Container Locations

Find all 45 outfits to unlock the ‘Fashion Passion‘ achievement / trophy. Only 30 of the outfits are hidden. 15 outfits will automatically unlock as you complete the story. To unlock the achievement / trophy, make sure to put on all the different costumes at least once for each character.

Chapter 1

Rocket: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – After sliding down the ramp, Rocket will explain what direction you need to go (to the left) but ignore him. Go to the right and drop down to a hidden ledge.

Groot: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – When you regroup with Groot inside the ship and Rocket talks about cleaner bots, look right for a hole in the wall. Crawl through it to find this collectible.

Chapter 2

Star-Lord: Nova Lord – During the sequence where you talk to Nikki and can offer her Encouragement (or Take Control) there’s a section of wall missing straight ahead. Crawl through it.

Chapter 3

Gamora: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – In the jungles, Gamora will comment that “something big” has moved through this area. Stick to the right edge of the wall until you find a path leading to a little hole you can crawl through. Inside the cave, break through the exploding eggs and defeat the jelly dudes. Continue until you have to squeeze through a narrow passage. On the way up you’ll find the outfit container.

Groot: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – On the rocky section of the jungle, Gamora will comment that you’d have to “clear the jungle” — order Groot to create a bridge across to the rocky ledge, then break through the wall around the corner. Inside the small cave, freeze the water geyser to create a platform and reach this outfit container.

Chapter 4

Drax: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – ONLY AVAILABLE IF YOU CHOOSE TO “SELL GROOT”. In the massive chamber where you’re looking for a switch and the team discusses Lady Hellbender (and her ability to magically activate elevators), run all the way around the left side. It’s a long trip, so just keep running until you find this container. OPTIONAL PATH – ONLY AVAILABLE IF YOU CHOOSE TO “SELL ROCKET”. When the red laser wall approaches and your team has to take cover, follow your team and squeeze through the narrow passage of crates. The Guardians will go left through a door — go forward and boost-jump across the platforms.

Rocket: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – ONLY AVAILABLE IF YOU CHOOSE TO “SELL GROOT”. After taking an elevator down into a room filled with stuff, and your team talks about being “almost there”, hop over the table on the right, then squeeze through and duck under the crates. OPTIONAL PATH – ONLY AVAILABLE IF YOU CHOOSE TO “SELL ROCKET”. In the sewers filled with thigh-high water, the team will fight about Groot. As you navigate the tunnel, look for an optional path on your left. There’s a dead end path (blocked by white lasers) with an outfit crate.

Chapter 5

Drax: Nova Corps – While in the waiting room, Rocket will shout at the “Gold Domes” about handing over money. Enter the corner office and shoot off the vent — send Rocket through to begin the power re-routing puzzle. Unlock the door to the left of the office with the vent (the bathroom) to get this costume container.

Groot: Nova Corps – In the hallway where the Nova Corpsman announces that “None must escape.” you’ll need to climb through a hole in the ceiling. Before going up, go to the end of the hallway and grab this costume.

Chapter 6

Star-Lord: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – In the huge city, you’ll need to reach Cosmo’s Security Tower. Go right, up the stairs, then find the stairs on the left that lead to a small pavilion. Jump onto the red pipes and check under this set of stairs.

Chapter 7

Rocket: Nova Corps – In the massive circular chamber with the red-glowing NOVA CORPS device in the center, run to the back-left room where there’s a high balcony on the left. Order Groot to boost a platform so you can reach the balcony and crawl through the vent. Through the vent, there’s a power re-routing puzzle. Use it to open the door to the small room below on the right.

Gamora: Nova Corps – When the Guardians are discussing Nikki (about whether she’s alive or dead) go down the stairs until you reach electrified water. Disable the electricity panel, then order Gamora to slice through the pipes.

Chapter 8

Star-Lord: Bad-Lord – After dropping into the strange “Reactor Coolant” and crawling through the vent passage, order Drax to lift the giant container to the right and place it directly over the vent exit we just stepped through. Climb up and you’ll find a costume container at the top.

Drax: Cage Match – On the skiff overlooking the giant gathering of Converted, it will finally land in a bay near the exterior of the ship. Before going through the door, circle around to the back of the bay.

Chapter 10

Gamora: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – While climbing up with Mantis, the planet will begin to crumble. At the top, you’ll reach a waterfall — check behind the waterfall to find a treasure.

Rocket: Hero of Halfworld – In the red rock cavern, Mantis will tell you about the giant stone faces. Ignore her for now, and find a cave passage on the right side — order Rocket to crawl through. Rocket will set an explosive charge to break the cracked rock wall. On the other side, crawl through the narrow passage and shoot the poison emitters. Don’t break through the eggs on the left. Instead, order Groot to raise the platform. Climb up and shimmy along the ledge to finally reach the costume container.

Groot: Annihilation: Conquest Suit – In the dark cave, Groot will generator light to help you navigate. This one is tricky — after exiting the narrow cave, in the larger room, stick to the right wall until you find a tiny path in the rocks Star-Lord can squeeze into.

Chapter 12

Drax: Thanos Imperative – In the cargo bay, where you team talks about rescuing Nikki, order Drax to tear down the yellow cargo container under one of the movers. Climb up then boost-jump to the tall yellow container with this outfit chest.

Rocket: The Smuggler – Running through the abandoned marketplace, go to the far back and blast the wall to the right. Use your pull to rip the wall down.

Groot: Impaler – While crawling along the narrow ledge and around a coil of giant cords / pipes, you’ll meet up with Groot and the others. Instead of going forward, look to the left for a pit — on the other side, Star-Lord can pull the wall and reveal a passage. Order Groot to create a root bridge. Shoot open the door and send Rocket into the vent near the electrified area. The Costume Container is on the other side.

Gamora: Casual Kill – On the “Cross The Rooftops” objective, you’ll eventually find a cracked floor that Drax can smash. Slide down, then immediately turn around to find a path Star-Lord can crawl into.

Star-Lord: Apocalypse-Lord – On the beach-like gray mounds, break the cracked wall and order Drax to move a giant container to the far left so you can climb onto the broken bridge. Up top, circle around to a scratched wall that Gamora can cling onto. Order Gamora to hang off the wall, then jump up to the higher ledge above. There’s a Costume Container here.

Chapter 13

Gamora: Black Vortex – Early, you’ll move toward an ice wall after crossing a frozen lake. To the right of your team, you’ll find a scratched wall Gamora can cling to. Climb up and boost-jump to the spire with the Costume Container.

Groot: Five O’Clock Sprouts – Shimmying across the ledge where ice falls from above, Peter will enter a cave. Instead of going left, look right for a dark alcove.

Star-Lord: War-Lord – In the red rock cavern, you’ll need to shoot the crystals to drop a platform and cross the gap. After crossing, there’s another platform you can drop from the ceiling just ahead to the left. Knock it down, then use Groot to raise it up. From the raised platform, you can jump to another small cave alcove.

Rocket: The Stinger – Outside in the forest-like open area where your team discusses the planet, saying it is “beautiful… in its own twisted way”, look for a slightly raised rocky path in the back blocked by plants. Burn through the plants to reach the costume.

Drax: Katathian Monk – After sliding down the ice slide into the frozen cavern, look on the left side for a rocky raised ledge. Pass the poison plants and reach the top to get the Costume Container.

Chapter 14

Star-Lord: Team-Lord – In the long passage where you have to take cover from the spinning fan’s wind, reach the (near) end and turn around. There’s a raised platform Star-Lord can reach. Boost-jump up then across to the opposite side to find this Costume Container.

Drax: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – In the massive ritual chamber that breaks apart, travel across the gaps and use Groot to create a bridge. After crossing the Groot bridge, look right for an optional path leading to an ice wall. Melt the ice and climb to the top.