Deathloop: How To Complete All Charlie’s Challenges | A Charlie Montague Game Guide

Charlie Montague is the resident game designer — as one of the eight Visionaries, he’s “improved” the island of Blackreef by packing each area with little mini-games for the Eternalists to play. There are lots of weird games to play, and if you’re aiming to earn the “A Charlie Montague Game” trophy / achievement, you’ll need to complete all five. You can get some big rewards, what’s not to love?

Some of the games like Moxie’s are totally straightforward. All you have to do is run an obstacle course before the time limit runs out. You can even arrive on the scene earlier to hack the game and switch it to easy mode. Other games are very different. There’s a quiz game, a secret box hunt, a race to collect all the boxes in three minutes or less, and a bizarre quest to complete a mannequin with lots of missing pieces. Some of these quests are seriously perplexing, so if you need help, here’s how to finish each and every step.

All Charlie Montague Mini-Games | How To Complete Them All

To unlock the “A Charlie Montague Game” trophy / achievement, you need to complete five games on Blackreef. The games are located in The Complex and Karl’s Bay. Some of them are only available at very specific times in the day.

Haul-A-Quinn – Karl’s Bay (Morning)

The Haul-A-Quinn is a strange mannequin device near the tunnels in Karl’s Bay. To fully repair it, you need to find multiple parts — you’ll have to use your entire day completing this multi-step process.

Go to Karl’s Bay (Morning) and kill Harriet before she activates the poison in Hangar 2. Even after killing her, make sure to use both buttons in her cockpit — raise the crane, and make sure the poison is lowered. This will save one of the Elementalists (Amador). Next, take a battery (from any turret) and plug it into the Haul-A-Quinn. Before leaving, go to a Delivery Booth and use it to order a Crank-Wheel and send it to Karl’s Bay for delivery.

Go to Karl’s Bay (Afternoon) and enter Amador’s Workshop. There, you’ll find a mannequin head. Pick it up and place it on the Haul-A-Quinn. The shop is opposite the “Fathoms of Lament” building, in a building labeled “Big Smiley”. While in Karl’s Bay, go collect the Crank-Wheel from the Delivery Booth. Order a Field Nullifier next and send it to Karl’s Bay again. Plug the Crank Wheel into the Haul-A-Quinn, then leave.

Go to Karl’s Bay (Evening), get the Nullifier from the Delivery Booth and place it in the Haul-A-Quinn to finally complete Charlie’s task.

The Moxie – Updaam (Afternoon)

The Moxie is an obstacle course that is open in Updaam (Afternoon) — find it down the road from the Archival Office / Gate, on the lower right cliff’s edge. To win, you need to complete all three floors before the time limit expires.

To make the Moxie much easier (but lose the Epic Trinket rewards for each floor) hack the machinery in the tunnel doorway to the left of the entrance at Updaam (Morning).

Wake Up Challenge – The Complex (Morning)

In this game, you have 3 minutes to find four crates hidden around The Complex. Run to each of these crates to earn a reward. After activating the crate, back off — it may explore or give you a trinket reward.

Crate #1: On your right as you exit the tunnels under Egor’s Lab, on a metal beam sticking out from the cliffs.

On your right as you exit the tunnels under Egor’s Lab, on a metal beam sticking out from the cliffs. Crate #2 : On the ice before reaching Wenjie’s Lab. Stick to the right edge.

: On the ice before reaching Wenjie’s Lab. Stick to the right edge. Crate #3 : Go toward Wenjie’s Lab, and use the ice to jump around the partially ruined array wall. Circle around the high wall and go toward the dead end under the higher wall on columns. There’s a turret guarding this crate.

: Go toward Wenjie’s Lab, and use the ice to jump around the partially ruined array wall. Circle around the high wall and go toward the dead end under the higher wall on columns. There’s a turret guarding this crate. Crate #4: The last crate is in the central bunker control room with two locked doors. Hack through the door windows to unlock the doors.

After collecting the crates, go to Updaam (Noon) and travel across the bridge to Charlie’s Mansion. In the first building, the garage door will be open.

The Queen of Riddles – Karl’s Bay (Any Time)

The Yerhva automaton machine is located in Karl’s Bay, near the exit from the tunnels. Take the right door, and you’ll reach a cliffside leading to a building marked with “Queen of Riddles” on the side. The machine has 10 questions that it will ask in random order. To win, you need to answer all 10 questions correctly.

The questions are asked in random order each time. But, the questions are always the same and always have the same answers.

Q : From what seed did AEON spring? A : [6] The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Ego Serling, and Dr. Wenjie Evans.

: From what seed did AEON spring?

Q : AEON graces this island as kaleidoscopic jewels upon the neck of the world’s greatest beauty. What seeks the Program? A : [3] The advancement of human potential and enlightenment.

: AEON graces this island as kaleidoscopic jewels upon the neck of the world’s greatest beauty. What seeks the Program?

Q : Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts? A : [4] The Great Beyond.

: Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts?

Q : Before AEON’s arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, awakening her from slumber? A : [2] Colt Vaugh and Egor Serling, on a voyage of discovery.

: Before AEON’s arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, awakening her from slumber?

Q : Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise? A : [3] Operation Horizon

: Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise?

Q : The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harvested to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our trinkets and slabs? A : [7] Dr. Wenjie Evans personally engineered each one.

: The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harvested to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our trinkets and slabs?

Q : Karl’s Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON’s arrival? A : [3] A military air base.

: Karl’s Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON’s arrival?

Q : Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island’s myriad other artistic pursuits? A : [7] The nose, chin, and eyes of Charles Montague.

: Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island’s myriad other artistic pursuits?

Q : Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name? A : [8] Coastal coral formations.

: Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name?

Q : The Boy, the Rock, and labyrinthian Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From whence came the names that grace them? A : [5] They date back to a lost fishing colony.

: The Boy, the Rock, and labyrinthian Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From whence came the names that grace them?

Fathoms of Lament – Karl’s Bay (Evening)

The Fathoms of Lament is the biggest mini-game in Charlie’s arsenal. The entire Karl’s Bay (Evening) map is dedicated to the scavenger hunt. Check inside the large black center building for a map. Follow the markers and collect all the remaining crates. There is no time limit (at least for all of them) and they appear in semi-random locations.

Go to Karl’s Bay (Evening) and enter the ‘Fathoms of Lament’ game. It’s a large building you’ll encounter right before Harriet’s Hangars. It only opens in the evening. Inside, you’ll find the gun case and a map with different areas marked on the map. Go to these areas and open the presents. Open all the presents marked on the map to unlock the gun. The presents you need to open are marked with a blinking light.

and enter the ‘Fathoms of Lament’ game. It’s a large building you’ll encounter right before Harriet’s Hangars. It only opens in the evening.

The presents are cardboard boxes with a mine on top. They’ll explode a moment after opening them. Use Shift or back away to quickly escape before the explosion goes off. If you’re lucky, you may also get a Trinket reward.

The presents are randomly placed. Some involve difficult challenges — they might be surrounded by turrets or enemies. Don’t set them off with guns! You need to open them.

Dawn of Reason Bar: In the “Dawn of Reason” you need to find a code for the door. The code is randomly generated, and using the switch gives you a 3 minutes timer. To get the code, look around the room for white graffiti with red marks. The red marks on the circle denote the number, and the red checks denote which number it is.

Often the graffiti is obscured, so you’ll have to make your best guess to figure out which number it is. You can make unlimited guesses in the 3 minutes.

For me, the code is 7-6-2-1. If you find 3 numbers, just guess the final number.

Hangar 2: Another will always appear in Hangar 2. Here, you need to press all the switches before the 30 second timer runs out. There are 6 levers you need to pull.

The order is always the same, and you have unlimited tries.

Enter Harriet’s room and hit the switch in the cockpit to lower the gas if you’re worried about dying.

Final Obstacle Course: After collecting all the presents, the back door in Fathoms of Lament will unlock. Hit the switch at the start of the obstacle course, then run through it, flipping the ticking switches along the way without setting off any alarms.