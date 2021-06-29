Guilty Gear Strive: How To Fight The Secret Final Boss | Extreme Nagoriyuki

Image Source: [1]

Sick of winning so much in Guilty Gear Strive Arcade Mode? Want to be hopelessly crushed by an insane final boss that’s absurdly overpowered — even more than regular fighting game final bosses? Now you can make a challenging game almost impossible by summoning up Extreme Nagoriyuki. He’s been enhanced with increased defense, and upgraded damage output. He’s also a dirty cheater that will always out-poke you, has perfect anti-air reactions, and an invincible transformation. Even with enhanced AI, Extreme Nagoriyuki is still AI, so there are ways to cheese him out. If you can’t beat ’em, then cheese ’em.

We’re mostly going to focus on how to actually summon this insane boss fight. There’s an even more powerful version if you can manage to beat Extreme Nagoriyuki in a specific way. Y’know, if you think impossible challenges aren’t enough. You’ve got to go one step beyond. I’m hardly a Guilty Gear expert, but I love secret final bosses, so I just had to talk about this one. Strap on your carpal tunnel gloves and bust out the fight sticks, this fight doesn’t mess around.

How To Summon Extreme / Ultra Extreme Nagoriyuki

Extreme Nagoriyuki is a secret final boss in Arcade Mode. To reach him, you must win all Straight Matches against every opponent.

How To Fight Extreme Nagoriyuki : In Arcade Mode, win Straight Matches against all opponents. Winning a Straight Match means you need to win both rounds without losing.

: In Arcade Mode, win Straight Matches against all opponents.

How To Fight Ultra Extreme Nagoriyuki: Win a Straight Match against Extreme Nagoriyuki.

You don’t actually need to win all Straight Matches in a row. If you lose a round, just lose twice. It doesn’t matter how many times you lose. All that matters is that when you win the match, you won Straight.

Actually fighting him? That’s going to be a whole lot harder. If you’re a GG newbie just looking for trophies, I suggest watching these handy tutorial videos. Pause abuse is a good (cheaty) way to mess with his AI.