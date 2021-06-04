Minecraft: How To Make A Composter | Bone Meal Guide

Want endless stacks of bonemeal and more friendly Farmer Villagers in your Minecraft world? Composters can help with that. These new tools let you toss away unwanted organic materials (foods, plants, mushrooms, etc) into the Composter. Throw enough junk in there, and you’ll get a free Bonemeal. Bonemeal is an essential ingredient for dyes, and it can be used to grow your plants faster — y’know, if you’re sick of waiting on sugar cane.

Crafting a Composter is incredibly easy, and can be done right from the beginning of any Minecraft adventure. It’s even more useful as a Farmer Villager tool. Not all villages have a farm you can freely pillage, so if you want to get your villagers growing, you’ll need to plop down a Composter — any Villager without a job will claim the Composter and start farming! Now that’s a good deal.

Want more strange tips for Minecraft newbies? Check out our list of 28 weird tips and tricks.

More Minecraft Guides:

How To Craft Netherite | All The Horse Info You’ll Ever Need | How to Use Realms | Local & Xbox Live Multi Guide | How to Ride (And Control!) Pigs

How To Craft A Composter

A Composter is a placeable tool that can generate Bone Meal by filling it with plant or food material. Almost any organic material can be used in the Composter. Placing a Composter in a Village will also cause any Villager NPC to gain the Farmer job.

To craft a Composter, use any Wood Slab and configure it in a “U”-shape like the crafting table below. Any type of wood can be used.

Wood Slab [Any] Wood Slab [Any] Wood Slab [Any] Wood Slab [Any] Wood Slab [Any] Wood Slab [Any] Wood Slab [Any]

Place the Composter, and then use any organic material (mushrooms, food, anything you can farm) into the composter. Certain items will fill a Composter faster. Once a composter is completely full, you’ll be able to collect 1 Bonemeal.

The most common and useful items to fill a Composter are Wheat, Potatoes (Baked Pototoes), Carrots, and Mushrooms — these are easy to find items that can be efficiently grown and harvested in your home. Mushroom Blocks are also very good, so if you find a Mushroom Biome, harvest everything you can!

What’s even better about Composters? You can create Farmer Villagers! Place a Composter in a Village’s boundaries, and a Villager can claim the Composter as a job site. They’ll become a Farmer, and will tend (and plant) crops all over the village. If your house is close enough or a Farmer is lead out of the Village, the farmer will also tend to your crops. They’ll pick fully grown plants and place them in a chest for you to collect later. They’ll also plant whatever crops they’re holding in their inventory within a Village’s boundaries.

If you want to truly master farming, and get Villagers to do all the work for you, you’ll need a Composter ASAP.