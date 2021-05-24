20 Best World War II Video Games

There’s a ton of great video games released that are based around World War II. If you’re after a new title to play based around this historical war then we got you covered. In this list, we have twenty unranked World War II games that we think you should check into. There’s a variety of titles in the mix from FPS, RTS, to games centered around vehicles. Likewise, you’ll find some early access games as well and even a few bonus titles that are also worth checking into down below.

#20 Call of Duty WWII

Sledgehammer Games brought out Call of Duty WWII which was a big deal at the time. Call of Duty for several years was known for World War II game and while the franchise exploded into new spin-off series that brought out different periods, Sledgehammer Games went back to the IP’s roots. With Call of Duty: WWII players were following the 1st Infantry Division through different historical battles much like Operation Overlord. The gameplay was tense and the mechanics were more or less the same as they were for the other more modern Call of Duty games, but with a few twists. There is more focused moments on stealth and health didn’t regenerate. If you were wounded within the game, players had to find health kits to heal their character back up. It’s a solid entry and currently one of the more recent releases for the game series.

#19 Battlefield V

Not long after Call of Duty: WWII came out into the marketplace, EA DICE brought out their next Battlefield title, Battlefield V. This game was also centered around World War II which had gameplay that again was full of over-the-top action as you battled against different areas and took on various characters. The title was broken up into episodes or chapters which took place in a specific year, location, and battle. As you hit different crucial moments of the war, the developers are hoping to give some of the in-depth war stories that soldiers had to deal with when battling for their country amidst the chaos and mayhem. Not only was this a game centered around storylines, but there was also plenty of focus around a multiplayer component where players could take part in different skirmishes or game modes that center around different objectives.

#18 Medal of Honor Above and Beyond

Medal of Honor was another big name title over the years but it didn’t quite catch on with as much success as the likes of Battlefield and Call of Duty. After 2012, there was a pretty long gap between releases. It wouldn’t be until 2020 that developers Respawn Entertainment came out with a brand new installment to the IP with Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. This was a different type of game as well since the title was brought out with VR in mind. As a result, this was very much an action-packed game with over-the-top moments as you ventured through the war as an OSS agent. Within the game narrative, players are going through all kinds of tense battles whether you’re on the ground throwing back grenades, laying down firepower, battling in air or even at sea. If you have a compatible VR headset then this is one game well worth looking into.

#17 Wolfenstein The New order

The Wolfenstein franchise in general is pretty beloved as a WWII video game IP. However, it was 2014 that the game received a slight reboot. This game was set in an alternative timeline where the Nazi power won the Second World War. With that said, players stepped into the role of a war veteran named William Blazkowicz who took up working with a resistance group to overthrow the Nazi power and establish a new order. Developed by MachineGames, the title was very action-oriented where players are not only battling the Nazi party with a slew of weaponry but also having to battle against a slew of mechanical beasts as well. This FPS game was such a big hit that we received a sequel with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus which came out in 2017.

#16 Hearts of Iron Series

Hearts of Iron is a grand strategy war game franchise with the installments generally focusing on World War II. Players are taking control of a country as you attempt to see them through the World War II conflict as you build up your army with different attributes such as adding on mobile warfare, more firepower, battleplans, and assaults to name just a few components. Afterward, you’re taking on battles across countries as you monitor your different productions and units active on the field. If you’re into strategy titles then there’s a good collection of titles readily available for players to take on with the latest installment being Hearts of Iron IV which came out in 2016 and has quite a few expansions that further fleshes out the gameplay as well.

#15 Company Of Heroes 2

Company of Heroes came out back in 2006 with a sequel releasing in 2013. Both games are pretty well-received but we typically see the sequel get tossed out a bit more when players are looking for some real-time strategy games to check out. This game is centered around the Eastern Front where we see a few different operations and battles take place. Developed by Relic Entertainment, there was a bit of focus around a few elements to put players in certain unique situations in battle. For instance, the developers made this game with what they called TrueSight, which was something that helped provide a more accurate representation of what soldiers could and couldn’t see for certain scenarios or enemy types. Likewise, there were also weather conditions players had to be mindful of as that could mean reducing the speed of troop movement or prove other hazardous elements. Being a strategy game, players are making different decisions and orders to their troops when in battle while also managing their resources. It’s also a game that came with a few expansions as well so there’s more content here for players when they complete the base game.

#14 War Thunder

A game that you can play right now for free is War Thunder. This title is all about vehicle warfare and it comes packed with different era machines. So we’re not necessarily sticking to just World War II here, but there are a few vehicles that you can hop into when going through battles. There’s a mix of aviation, armored vehicles, along with naval crafts that players can operate all while battling it out with enemy factions. Now being that this is a free-to-play video game title, you can expect some incentives to purchase in-game content. This can come from vehicles or different DLC packs, but on the bright side to all of this, since it’s free nothing is stopping you from just trying it out before actually spending any of your hard-earned money. Currently, War Thunder can be picked up on PC along with most of the last-generation and current-generation video game console platforms.

#13 Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad

Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad is an online PVP video game. Players here are going through brutal multiplayer game modes where the central focus is around the Battle of Stalingrad between 1942 and 1943. Players can quickly get into some fierce firefights against the opposing army while also taking part in a more strategic operation with a team of experienced players. Fortunately, some servers feature AI so you can get a slight hang of the gameplay mechanics before you dive into something a little more competitive. It’s also a game that’s been around since 2011 but there’s still a strong following with this title. Not to mention that this game does have a modding community so there are other maps and content that you could get for Red Orchestra 2 thanks to some creative fans.

#12 Silent Hunter III

Silent Hunter III is a bit of a unique game on this list so far. It’s another vehicle war game but here you’re put in control of a submarine. With this game players are taking control of a German U-boat during the Battle of the Atlantic. The game was developed by Ubisoft where the team wanted players to feel like they were intense situations at all times. You’re deep below the surface as you venture around to find Allied vessels to take out. Meanwhile, there was a ton of focus around players’ decisions so for instance, the game had a bit of a simulation engine that could randomly generate ships to face against and it was up to the player in how they progressed through a conflict. Furthermore, this game was meant to be more of a simulator experience so that meant firing off something like a torpedo would require players to go through some calculations on speed and angle just to successfully strike at the targeted ship. There are other Silent Hunter video games as well that deal with World War II along with specific battles and locations so if you find something like Silent Hunter III enjoyable, you might want to take a look at some of the other installments from this franchise.

#11 Hell Let Loose

If you don’t mind early access games then there’s Hell Let Loose which initially found its way out into the market back in 2019. This is an online PvP FPS title set during the events of World War II. The game was developed for players to participate in 50 vs 50 across multiple massive maps. There’s a wide selection of roles as well with certain soldiers having unique weaponry or different armored vehicles to help your side in the conflict. Game modes are made for players to work together where you’ll need to communicate as you slowly chip away at the enemy. Again, this is just an early access title right now you might find some changes made along the way such as different iconic map locations. Currently, there are some of the more notable settings present like Omaha Beach and Foy. Although being early access could also mean that you’ll see stability come and go as the developers release new updates to further tweak the game for its big official debut.

#10 World of Tanks

World of Tanks is a pretty well-known video game at this point. The title tells you everything you’d need to know here. It’s a free-to-play video game where players are taking control of different tanks as they compete against other players. Here it’s all about tank warfare and depending on the game mode or settings, certain tanks will be off-limits. You’ll certainly see a wide range of era armored vehicles here so it’s not like this title is specifically catering towards World War II but again you’ll find some vehicles from that era as well. Of course, being a free-to-play video game does mean incentives to get money out of players that enjoy the title. You can easily sink quite a bit of money into this game if you’re not careful. With that said, since it is free, nothing is stopping from giving the title a try since it’s available on quite a few different platforms today.

#9 World of Warships

Speaking of World of Tanks we can’t forget to mention World of Warships. Again, very much the same kind of game here but rather than being tanks it’s all about the different naval warships you can take control of. Operating the ship, getting your crew into position, firing off the different guns accurately towards your target is the name of the game. When you take too many hits, your ship will explode and sink to the depths below. Again, there’s a wide range of different era ships you can take control of, and much like World of Tanks, there are plenty of incentives for players to spend a bit of money to unlock more ships and content. However, being free means not having to spend a dime just to give this title a chance today.

#8 Foxhole

Foxhole is a bit of a unique game on this list which is also an early access title. The game features a war that’s ongoing and hundreds of players are logging in to help their faction out. Whether you’re building up bases or directly going through combat on the front lines to reclaim territory, you’re just another soldier on the field. Since this is a sandbox war, it’s not technically based around World War II, however, the developers are setting this war as an alternative timeline where no one has won the Great Wars so it’s just an ongoing conflict between the different factions. This is also a title set in an isometric view so you’re getting more of an overview look at the area you’re currently in rather than being stuck in a third-person or first-person perspective.

#7 Post Scriptum

With Post Scriptum, players are going through different multiplayer-focused PvP. With settings taking place in the Netherlands, France to Belgium, the hope is to supply an accurate tactical FPS experience. It’s all about communication which is possible with an in-game VoIP system. Players can stay in communication with their team and leaders at all times rather than going in blind. Everyone has a role to play whether it’s firing off artillery, being part of the tank crew, or simply aiding the team as a whole with supplies or fortifications. Fans have praised the realism so far with this game and have made it clear that this game works best if you’re willing to join in the immersion but staying in communication. Currently, the title is available for players to enjoy right now exclusively on the PC platform.

#6 Heroes & Generals

Heroes & Generals is another free-to-play FPS title that you can play right now and it offers a wide range of roles to play during large-scale battles. Whether you’re a paratrooper landing on the ground, taking the role of operating a tank, or even fighting in the air, there’s a ton of action-packed moments during a massive battle against the different nations. Rather than focus on specific historical battles, this title is all about players capturing cities. During a match, players are roaming around the map and battling to claim a city. The first team to successfully capture and claim fifteen cities wins the game.

#5 Sniper Elite 4

The Sniper Elite series is one game to check out if you enjoy taking the role of a sharpshooter. Currently, the latest mainline installment is Sniper Elite 4 where you’re a covert agent named Karl Fairburne fighting with the Italian Resistance in an epic action-packed journey. There’s an assortment of missions to go through as you attempt to set up some incredible shots from a distance. Of course, there are a few variables to mindful of such as wind and bullet drop to keep notice of as well. You’ll even find some moments where you’ll get an internal look at the body of your opponent to see what damage was done. While Sniper Elite 4 is the latest installment and has players going through the Italian resistance in World War II, there is the Zombie Army 4: Dead War which is a spin-off title. Here players are having to fight off zombie Nazis but set with the tactical shooter gameplay from the Sniper Elite series. Both games are worth checking out and have generally found well-received feedback from both critics and fans alike.

#4 Steel Division: Normandy 44

Another real-time strategy game you might find of interest is Steel Division: Normandy 44. This is a tactical game where players are controlling entire armies which includes not only soldiers but the different vehicles you can use within the heat of battle too. During the single-player campaign, players will be going through battles between the Allies and Germany within Normandy, France. Of course, there are online multiplayer battles players can partake in as well which feature 10v10. Likewise, this game also has a sequel that was released just a couple of years ago with Steel Division 2 where the campaign is centered around Operation Bagration.

#3 Sudden Strike 4

The Sudden Strike series got its start back in 2000 but the latest release available for the player today, Sudden Strike 4, came out in 2017. This is another RTS game set in World War II where players have three campaigns to go through. Not only are you getting a look at the war behind the Allies, but the Soviet and German armies as well. Developers have crafted up the game so that whatever mission you’re taking on is based around a real-life battle. It’s what you would expect from an RTS game as you command your army throughout the mission while monitoring the different stats of your troops amidst the chaos and mayhem. While the base game has plenty of content for players to go through, there are DLC expansions that add more missions and even regions for players to go through.

#2 Call of Duty World at War

Before Call of Duty: WWII coming out into the marketplace we received Call of Duty: World At War. This was a title launched back in 2008 where players are following a few different characters as they battle off both Japanese and German soldiers. Overall, the game is based around some select historical battles with plenty of over-the-top action and cinematic moments to help pave away a storyline. This game had a cooperative game mode which was something new to the series along with introducing the iconic zombie mode that Call of Duty is known for today. To top it off, this game was the installment that brought out the Black Ops sub series as well so World at War is a pretty crucial title for the franchise as a whole.

#1 Brothers in Arms

Lastly, before we dive into some of the bonus titles in our list we wanted to make mention of the Brothers in Arms series. This first title, Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 released in 2005, and currently the latest installment, Brothers in Arms 3: Sons of War, came out back in 2014. With that said, some of the more recent games were mobile-based only. At any rate, this is a tactical shooter series that is based around Western Europe during World War II. The story is focused on liberation and the initial installment was a massive hit. It was a game that nearly reached perfect scores across the board for different publications due to it being a rather solid FPS game. Interestingly enough this game got started from developers Gearbox Software with Randy Pitchford directing who you might know best from Borderlands fame. These titles may be a bit old today, but they are worth going back to revisit. We might see a resurgence to this IP soon as it was unveiled in 2020 that the series was being adapted into a television series.

Bonus Games

WW2 Rebuilder

WW2 Rebuilder is a bit of a historical understanding of the mayhem that took place in the various cities under war. In the game, players are wandering around the debris after the war and are working to rebuild. It’s an interesting concept and if you enjoyed something like House Flipper it might have the same kind of feel here but we’re still waiting to see when the game will officially launch. As a result, this is one title that you might want to keep on your radar this year.

Kards

If you’re after something a bit different than the norm when it comes to WWII video games then check out Kards. This is a WWII card battling game that’s free to play. Just as you would expect from a CCG title, there is a lot of focus around building up a winning deck to face opposing players. You have everything from infantry, tanks, artillery, and aircraft cards to use as you strategically play them during a battle. There will be different nations to pick from when crafting your deck which does provide for some unique cards, but like every CCG it’s a game of wits and deck building.

Tank Mechanic Simulator

Tank Mechanic Simulator puts players into the modern-day as you find old rusted tanks, take them completely apart, and refurbish the tank brand new. From there, you can test drive the tank and even take it to the range to fire out some shots. It’s a game that’s quite a bit like Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 if you’re familiar with that game. Players are mainly taking old cars and fixing up different issues that they may have. Except here we’re dealing with classic WWII tanks.