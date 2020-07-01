The Best Superhero Video Games On PS4

Come on who doesn’t love superhero movies and comic books? Just like with the current craze for these movies, you can find some pretty incredible superhero video game titles on the PlayStation 4. There is a nice collection currently available and while we are moving onto the PlayStation 5, you may find these games worth enjoying right now before the next wave of installments hit the marketplace on next-generation consoles. With that said, there are no definitive lists, this is just purely our opinion and we of course would love to know some of your favorite superhero video game titles too. Without further ado, check out our picks down below.

#10 DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online is an MMORPG that players may be interested in. The game throws players into the world of DC Comics but as an original new character. You’ll have the ability to decide on if the character is a hero or a villain and from there they can adjust the cosmetics of their character. It will eventually lead to tweaking your character with their unique powers before you’re set loose into the world. This game has had some mixed reviews online but being a free-to-play title, it’s a game worth at least trying for yourself to see if it’s worth investing money into. With that said, if you do find yourself enjoying the game then there is a ton of content to go through.

Since the game came out in 2011, it’s still finding support with several new events which are known as Episodes in this game. Some episodes deal with certain characters, factions, or groups so you very well may get content based around your favorite DC Comics character. With the development studio at Dimensional Ink Games nearing forty episodes, you will find that there is enough gameplay available for newcomers to enjoy. That’s not including the seasonal events that the developers will at times offer players and if you’re wanting to continue the fun outside of the game, there’s a comic series known as DC Universe Online: Legends, which gives a bit more background of the world, however, it’s worth pointing out that the series was limited so it has wrapped up.

#9 Deadpool

Deadpool may be best known for the film franchise, but a few years before its release we got an actually pretty great Deadpool video game title. The Deadpool game released in 2013 and while it was removed online due to a licensing issue, the game did make a reappearance shortly after. Honestly, this title is what you would expect from a Deadpool video game.

There’s a foul mouth Merc with an over-the-top wacky storyline, a few cameos from the Marvel universe, and it’s wrapped around a great hack-and-slash gameplay mechanic. We understand, Deadpool is a character that’s not for everyone, but if you get some enjoyment from the IP then even with this game being close to ten years old at this point, you should still give the game a go.

#8 Saints Row IV

Saints Row has been often compared as an over-the-top and wacky version of Grand Theft Auto. However, the game really stepped it up in a new direction with the launch of Saints Row IV. Released in 2013, Saints Row IV follows the leader of the 3rd Street Saints and funny enough, you’re also the President of the United States. After receiving superpowers, players are then thrown into the world as its savior over an alien invasion. Now, this superhero game is a bit different and mature so it’s certainly not aimed a kids.

We’re not sure if we’ll ever see a continuation of a Saints Row game that’s featured around superpowers and saving the day from otherworldly creatures. In fact, this was the last new mainline installment outside of the standalone expansion that came out in 2015 called Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell. Still, we’re sure that people would enjoy another wacky superhero version of Saints Row, but at the current moment, it looks like Volition is developing a new Saints Row game, likely for next-generation consoles.

#7 LEGO Games

Okay, so we couldn’t really just pick one game out of this category. Instead, we’re lumping them into a small point that we think is well worth putting down on the list and that’s the variety of LEGO games available in the market. There are a ton of different IPs turned into LEGO video games and they are aimed for a younger audience. That doesn’t mean older gamers can’t get some enjoyment from these games but it’s usually a safe bet that you can play these games with a younger audience around.

With that said, there are several superhero focused games available as well which again typically follows an IP such as a storyline or movie. These games are easy to pick up and understand. Not to mention that the gameplay mechanics, storyline, and puzzles are enjoyable so if you’re looking for an age-appropriate superhero game, we suggest looking into the LEGO lineup.

#6 Overwatch

Overwatch is a Blizzard-developed team-based multiplayer shooter surrounded around heroes. We’ve seen a few of these video game titles based on heroes and their various abilities launch into the market lately though it still seems that Overwatch remains one of the best video game hero shooters to purchase.

There’s a variety of game modes to choose from which may have you tweaking your role, character classes and of course strategy within the team. Likewise, the development team behind Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment, will introduce new heroes into the game from time-to-time.

Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated singleplayer game mode to enjoy at your leisure as the game instead is focused on multiplayer battles. With that said, if you have a few friends who enjoy competitive FPS titles then this is a must-have. With that said, there is a sequel in the works that is said to have campaign missions, but we’re uncertain when the game will release into the market.