40 Best Action Games For PlayStation 4

There are a ton of different action games on the PlayStation 4. It would be an endless list if we included every title on here. With that said, if you have a PlayStation 4 and are looking for some recommendations then check out our list below. Here are some of our favorite action video game recommendations that you can pick up right now for the PlayStation 4. With that said, the PlayStation 4 is still supported so you can expect even more great video games to release throughout this year. If you’re looking for some recommendations for upcoming action games that have yet to come out this year then check out our upcoming action games list right here.

#40 Apex Legends

The developers behind the popular Titanfall franchise along with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are also behind one of the most popular battle royale games right now. Apex Legends was a stealth release, we didn’t know about it until the developers were ready to launch the game into the marketplace which was quite a surprise. It’s a free-to-play title that brings in squad-based battle royale gameplay. Here we have a collection of heroes to pick from with their unique attributes as you work with your team to eliminate all the opposing players. Just like with any other battle royale game out there, this title does feature plenty of loot for players to scavenge for across the map while the map itself shrinks down forcing the remaining players closer together.

#39 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

After the launch of Assassin’s Creed Origins, which we’ll be getting into after this, we saw a bit of a change to the Assassin’s Creed gameplay. The maps were far bigger, there were plenty more quests to take on, and a bit more action-oriented combat to go through. For some, this was a welcome change and it allowed quite a few newcomers to join into the IP while others might have preferred Ubisoft kept to the older style of video games. With that said, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey puts players in ancient Greece where you take the role of a young man or woman raised as a mercenary. However, this narrative throws players into a storyline based on family history, religious motives, and a conspiracy. Wrap that all up in a revenge plot and you pretty much have Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

#38 Assassin’s Creed Origins

As mentioned with Assassin’s Creed Origins, this is a game that changed some of the combat and gameplay up. We had more action combat with players being able to swap out countless different weapons. Meanwhile, this title took players to ancient Egypt where we get the origin story for the Assassin’s Brotherhood. Being in Egypt you have the harsh deserts and the oasis cities throughout the map to explore, along with the great pyramids and caverns to venture into for precious treasures. Meanwhile, the storyline is based around stopping a new group from taking over control of Egypt which sparks the Assassin’s Brotherhood in keeping the people safe and uncorrupted.

#37 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise at the time of writing this description. The game follows the same overall style as the previous two mentioned so you have a large open-world map to explore, different loot to pick up, and action-packed combat to partake in. However, this time around players is stepping into the Viking age as you take the role of Evior, a man or woman warrior as you embark on a journey to expand your kingdom. Soon you discover that the Saxon troops may be your most difficult competition yet. Meanwhile, the protagonist meets up with the iconic Brotherhood where your goals align. There are some RPG mechanics here so you’re able to progress the character with the different skills and attributes that will appeal to your gameplay style.

#36 Batman Arkham Series

It’s hard to break these games up individually especially if you haven’t played the Batman Arkham games. Development team Rocksteady Studios raised the bar for Batman video games and if you haven’t played these games yet then you can go through the entire series on the PlayStation 4. These are third-person action-adventure games where you take the role of Batman saving Gotham from the different onslaught of villains that wish to wreak havoc. You’re battling all kinds of iconic villains along the way in this series meanwhile playing as Batman not only gives players the wide assortment of advanced gadgetry but the skilled hand-to-hand combat when dealing with a group of thugs. Fans praised the combat mechanics here as it was easy to pick up, deliver a barrage of attacks and counter any of the attacks that came their way. While Rocksteady Games is moving onto a new franchise with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the line of Batman Arkham games is still something players should go back and take advantage of playing.

#35 BioShock Infinite

BioShock was quite the beloved FPS title set in an unusual setting and its sequel was just as beloved. However, when BioShock Infinite was first introduced to the general public, fans were itching to dive into a brand new setting. We replaced the underwater dystopia Rapture city with a steampunk city that managed to float above the clouds. Set in the early 1900s, players step into the role of an investigator named Booker DeWitt who was tasked with tracking down a young woman. Upon your arrival to the makeshift floating city of Columbia, you see just how backward the society has become with social classes dominating the citizens. Just like with the previous two BioShock games, this title was full of action-packed moments as you gunned your way past different enemies and even made use of some supernatural-type powers. Meanwhile, the storyline is full of twists and turns. While this game ended up disbanding the studio and rebranding it entirely, it does look like another BioShock game is in development from 2K so BioShock Infinite won’t be the last chapter for this IP.

#34 Bloodborne

FromSoftware gained a ton of fans with the Souls series and exclusively on the PlayStation 4, we received Bloodborne. This was a new IP that took the same style of challenging gameplay from the previous Souls titles along with the dark and gloomy atmosphere. Set in a Gothic city known as Yharnam, people from all over the world travel to the city because of their medical advances. Our protagonist is seeking treatment for his illness when he discovers that the city is doomed with a plague killing off most citizens and turning them into savage beasts. Players are tasked with clearing out the city and ending this harsh pandemic. Meanwhile, as mentioned the gameplay is challenging which means knowing just when to strike and dodge.

#33 Call of Duty: Warzone

We could have put down a ton of different Call of Duty games here as the IP releases something new on an annual basis. However, we’re going to stick with Call of Duty: Warzone, since it’s planned to be something players, can join into with support and updates being made to go along with the different mainline Call of Duty titles released. This is a battle royale game that’s free-to-play so you don’t have to spend a dime to join in and have some fun here. There are a few different game modes players can join into here as well whether you want to battle with a group of friends or go in as a solo venture. With a large map featuring a hundred players, the goal is mainly the same as other battle royale titles. Players drop into the map, seek out gear, eliminate the opposing players all while the map slowly shrinks down until there is one player or group left standing.

#32 Control

Control comes from Remedy Entertainment and it’s a third-person action-adventure game. It’s a bit of a narrative journey here as you’ll slowly get the storyline told while being played rather than setting players up entirely of what the plot is all about. Without spoiling too much of the game here, players take the role of Jesse Faden who is exploring a government building that is tasked with researching paranormal activity. Meanwhile, some kind of supernatural element has escaped and the building is the last barrier of defense before breaking free into the world. Jesse is forced into battle against this supernatural entity while gathering up different powers and weapons to aid her journey.

#31 Dark Souls 3

As mentioned with the Bloodborne point in our list, we have Dark Souls 3. Fans truly love the Souls series developed by FromSoftware and this installment came out delivering everything fans were expecting. The dark and gloomy atmosphere, lore to dwell into with the various item descriptions, and a slew of difficult boss battles that keeps players on their toes for whatever the next phase of their attack might bring. If you haven’t played the previous Dark Souls games then you’re still completely fine in jumping into this installment.

#30 Doom

Doom is an iconic FPS title that has been around for ages now. Players take on the role of Doom Guy as he battles against hordes of demonic beasts that attempt to invade Earth. It’s very action-packed and brutal combat throughout. However, in 2016 we got a reboot for the series on modern platforms and it was a massive success. This is exactly what you would expect from a modern-day Doom game. It retained the action-packed gameplay and demonic enemies to battle against all with heavy metal music to keep the adrenaline pumping. Fans quickly took up with the game and while there were plenty of moments that left us wanting more, the developers over at id Software decided to bring out a brand new installment next rather than support this game with DLC.

#29 Doom Eternal

Coming off Doom we have Doom Eternal and it amped up the gameplay. The game continued on the narrative where the demonic invasion had reached Earth and Doom Guy was the last force standing where humanity’s survival rested on his soldiers. Set on Earth the world has been taken over by hell so there’s a ton of changes to the scenery and evidence of past failed battles between hell and humans. With Doom Guy still standing, players are going through Earth and defeating the demonic rulers. However, as mentioned, this is very much an overhaul to the previous title. Everything you learn in Doom Eternal is pretty crucial in surviving battles. This means the different weapons, grenades, melee attacks, sprints, grapples, anything, and everything else showcased throughout the game will determine if you’ll come out on top during a firefight. It’s all about keeping a momentum going as you battle against the onslaught of enemies.

#28 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is not a new game at this point. This title came out back in 2011 but it’s still finding its way on modern platforms. It’s almost become a running joke at this point in terms of what won’t The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim plays on with the different platform releases and editions made. However, the reason this game has continued to find its way out into the marketplace is the fact that this is such a massively popular action RPG title. Here players are crafting up their unique character protagonist in a high fantasy world embarking on civil war. With factions clashing their swords against each other, players are fumbling around in the world figuring out who they want to be. Both sides need your help, you have a slew of other characters in trouble, a massive open-world to explore, secret societies, a school to learn magic, not to mention the return of dragons flooding the world. At the root of it all is your protagonist who you’ll train up with the different skills or attributes that complement your playstyle.

#27 Far Cry 5

The fifth mainline installment to the Far Cry franchise had hit the United States as its location. Far Cry 5 took players into a fictional region of Montana that was secluded from nearby cities. Here the game puts players into the role of a deputy who is working with the government law enforcement to arrest Joseph Seed. Joseph is a preacher that had been building together a cult-like group and taking over control of the area by force. When things go sideways during the initial attempt to arrest Joseph Seed, players are left in a town taken control by Seed’s cult where they begin to rally more members or take out anyone that oppose them. It’s a wild FPS ride with a twist ending you won’t want to miss. Meanwhile, the game is set in an open-world map where players have the freedom to take out a variety of bosses, aid NPCs with their needs, and reclaim areas of the town to the folks caught in the crossfire between the local government and Joseph Seed’s reign.

#26 For Honor

For Honor is a game that came out in 2017 where players are given an action fighting title. It’s a bit of a neat concept and a title worth playing with a group of friends online. Within For Honor, players are going through this game where different faction groups join in a large battle. You’ll have knights, samurai, and Vikings duking it out. Players will work with their team factions and attempt to overthrow the opposing groups. It’s a nice change-up if you’re a bit tired of going through shooters and want something aimed at pure melee combat. From swords, maces, and axes, there’s a ton of brutal close counter battles to participate in.

#25 Fortnite

When it comes to battle royale games there are a few titles that instantly come to mind. However, you can’t deny the popularity that sparked this genre thanks to Epic Games Fortnite. This title blew up in popularity and it’s made Epic Games quite a bit of money along the way. Here players are once again thrown into an open-world map where you’re constantly seeking out loot while battling against a swarm of other players on the map. As the map shrinks down in size, you’re having to get even closer to the remaining players in the match where the goal is to ultimately be the last player standing. It’s a thrilling game and one that does a pretty decent job at quickly throwing you into a new match if you happen to get killed off. What has also made Fortnite such a big worldwide hit was the fact that there are so many different crossover events. You’ll find not only the map changing up but a slew of different iconic characters from movies, television series, video games, and pop culture showing up as skins for players to purchase.

#24 God of War

God of War got its start on the PlayStation 2 and fans loved this god-killing character so much that it spanned multiple installments across the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, and the PlayStation 3 where it seemingly concluded the narrative of Kratos. However, a few years later when the PlayStation 4 debuted into the marketplace we got the reveal of God of War, a soft reboot to the series that continued on the storyline for Kratos. We traded in Greek mythology for Norse Mythology and rather than having a furious protagonist that didn’t have much regard for life, we’re instead given a story based around Kratos raising his son. It was a big change to the character we’ve come to know and love over the years and while Kratos has learned to channel in his rage, the character can still deliver a massive beating to any enemy that shows up. This is a PlayStation 4 must-have title and a game that you can pick up and enjoy without having to play through the line of previous video game installments.

#23 Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games is known for the Grand Theft Auto franchise. This mature action-adventure game series always deals with the life of crime, either with a protagonist looking to dive deeper into the criminal underworld or someone that’s trying to escape it. With Grand Theft Auto V we’re given three protagonists to take control of which was a new move from Rockstar Games. Each character had a role to play in the main campaign storyline and fans could quickly switch between the characters at any given moment. Set in a lively open-world city location of Los Santos, not only was there plenty of main campaign missions to partake in but a slew of side quests and random in-game moments that would pop up giving players a ton of content to go through. There’s even an online component that adds more content such as missions to participate in with a group of friends. While Grand Theft Auto V first came out in 2013, it’s not slowing Rockstar Games down any as they continue to support the online component of the game. We’re purely waiting on the announcement of the next Grand Theft Auto installment at this point, but if you missed out on Grand Theft Auto V then this is a game well worth going back and playing today.

#22 Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games was known for bringing out the Killzone franchise for Sony. They’ve been handling this IP since 2004 and it’s been a pretty popular FPS title. However, in 2017 we got a brand new IP from this studio that was another PlayStation 4 exclusive everyone was picking up. Horizon Zero Dawn was a drastic change-up from Killzone. Dropping the FPS genre for an open-world action RPG, we were given a title set in the distant future. Years after mankind had fallen, there is little left of the world we’re familiar with today. Shells of cities have been taken over by nature and what’s left of mankind has resorted back into small tribal groups. Best of all, instead of man being the apex predator, there are now large mechanical beasts that roam the world as their own. Players are taking up the role of Aloy, a young female huntress who was marked as an outcast when she was just a newborn. Taken in by another outcast member, Aloy was raised with all the skills needed to survive in this harsh world. Ultimately, players are working towards piecing together why she was cast out from the tribe as a baby while trying to reclaim her spot within the tribe.

#21 Infamous Second Son

Infamous fans from the PlayStation 3 era got to continue with this IP for the PlayStation 4. Infamous: Second Son was a new installment that allowed players to join the game without having played the previous titles. In this game, players are thrown into the role of Delsin Rowe in a fictional Seattle setting. The world is full of superhumans that the Depart of United Protection deems to be unsafe. As a result, the DUP has sought to capture up these characters. Delsin Rowe discovers his own unique set of powers that allows him to determine just what kind of a person he will be when fighting against the DUP. Depending on your actions players can be either considered a good hero or a villain. While the game was a bit on the short side, it was a commercial success hit and was one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive titles.

#20 Infamous First Light

Another Infamous game that hit the PlayStation 4 was Infamous First Light. This is a prequel to Infamous Second Son. Here we’re taking the role of Fetch who you would be familiar with from Infamous Second Son where again we’re set in a fictional Seattle area where we get a look at the life of Fetch leading up to an arrest by the DUP. It’s a fun third-person action-adventure game especially if you’re coming off of Infamous Second Son. With that said, it’s still pretty short, but being that this game was released back in 2014 you can find it relatively cheap today so it’s worth investing in if you’re looking for something to play during a weekend.

#19 Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is currently the latest installment to the franchise which you can pick up on the PlayStation 4. Once again players are stepping into the role of agent Rico Rodrigeuz and the game acts very much over-the-top action-packed like the previous video game installments. This time we’re heading to Solis, a fictional country in South America that is very prone to having harsh weather conditions. The reason for our visit is because Rico learns that his father had some kind of involvement with The Black Hand, a private army that is usually funded by different dictators. Seeking answers, players will be going through this journey battling against a slew of enemy hostels and attempting to get around the country with its slew of extreme storms such as massive tornadoes.

#18 The Last of Us Remastered

Naughty Dog is a Sony studio that has delivered quite a few video game hits over the years. One of the big title franchises that the studio had turned out was The Last of Us which received a remastered edition on the PlayStation 4. While originally a PlayStation 3 video game, the fact that this title came out close to the launch of the PlayStation 4 wasn’t surprising to see Naughty Dog bring out a remastered edition for the latest Sony console. This is a third-person action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world. Zombie-like creatures have flooded the world and left most of humanity striving to survive behind closed-off walls. Players are taking the role of a man named Joel who accepts a job offer of delivering a young girl named Ellie to a government resistance group across the country. It’s a tough journey but Joel accepts and the duo strives to reach the destination. However, the journey itself is an emotional one and it’s full of ups and downs. I won’t spoil anything more here but if you haven’t played this game yet then you’re greatly missing out.

#17 The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 takes place several years after the events of the first game. Players are now in control of Ellie who has her world destroyed. This is a brutal game and certainly not one for kids. It’s set in a harsh world filled with even more variety of zombie-like creatures, factions, and people just trying to survive the best way they know how. It’s another emotional journey that will keep you playing for hours on in. With that said, this is a game you’ll want to play only after playing The Last of Us Remastered.

#16 Mad Max

Mad Max is a game that is often recommended as one of those hidden gems on last-generation console platforms. A lot of people seemed to have missed out on this game and if you’re one of them, this is honestly a title worth checking into. It’s an action-adventure open-world game set in the Mad Max universe. If you’re familiar with the IP then you know we’re dealing with a post-apocalyptic world where humanity thrives by using supped-up vehicles. We’re stepping into the role of Max who is forced into battle against a slew of thieves and bandits while you attempt to find an oasis sanctuary to this harsh unforgiving world.

#15 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man comes from development studio Insomniac Games and it was a PlayStation 4 must-have title. Players are stepping into the role of Peter Parker that’s been around as Spider-Man for nearly ten years. This has given Peter the ability to know his limits and how to go around New York City battling against criminals and supervillains that seek harm against innocent civilians. It’s a third-person action-adventure game whereas Spider-Man players are quickly zipping around the city, crawling up buildings, shooting webs to swing around, and delivering a barrage of fast-paced melee attacks. Overall, the game follows Spider-Man as he deals with a villain known as Mister Negative. This is such a big hit that there was a spin-off title that has since been released called Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales which puts players into another iconic role for the Spider-Man franchise, Miles Morales.

#14 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Lord of the Rings has no shortage of video games available for players to partake in but one of the more popular recent releases is the line of Middle-Earth: Shadow games. These are action-adventure third-person video games by developers Monolith Productions. We have two games right now with the first being Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. This title puts players into the role of a ranger named Talion that is slaughtered by a group of Orcs. However, Talion is spared from eternal death when he is connected with an Elf Lord spirit named Celebrimbor. Now the duo seeks their revenge against their early demise as they battle against a slew of Orcs along the way.

#13 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Continuing off from our previous point we had a follow-up with Middle-earth: Shadow of War, while the duo is still working on their journey to defeat the Orc army, the title offers a few little enhancements to the gameplay mechanics. Both however still feel a bit like Batman Arkham video games if you’re familiar with that title. Players can quickly jump into a melee fight against a swarm of enemies while watching visual cues to trigger counterattacks. One of the elements that both games were praised for was the Nemesis system. This system allowed any Orc to move up the ranks if they had successfully killed players while facing off. From there when players come across that Orc once again in the open, they’ll have an interesting comment regarding your last fight. It made these fights feel personal and it triggered some incredible moments as you sought after the Orc who bested you once again.

#12 Monster Hunter World

The Monster Hunter franchise has been around since 2004 and the games have continued to find new installments released into the marketplace ever since. These are popular action RPG titles where players take on different hunts. Players will decide on what monster they are hunting next and from there they will set off to track down the beast and defeat it. Of course, this takes a good bit of time as you prepare for the hunt such as knowing what gear will work best against the creature and its moves that you’ll need to watch out for. After the battle, players can harvest different resources from the creature to once again make better gear. With Monster Hunter World, players are given a seamless open-world to explore rather than having the game put players into zones.

#11 Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata was an instant hit when it launched where it follows a storyline within a futuristic setting with the world missing human life. After humans were forced to flee Earth after a robotic attack, society is hoping that they can regain their home planet through the use of highly skilled and developed androids. You take the role of a combat android sent to Earth to fight in this proxy war. Combat is a big part of the game and luckily it’s incredibly satisfying. This semi-open world RPG feels a bit like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry. You’ll have a mixture of heavy and light attacks to use against the enemy and there are even some shmup elements to the game after being tossed into an aircraft. With that said, there are still RPG elements to the title and that means making upgrades on your weapons along with the android itself.

#10 Red Dead Redemption 2

I think a lot of people wrote Red Dead Redemption off when it was first announced. Fans knew Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto so giving a similar criminal storyline but taking place in the old west seemed like a watered-down clone. However, when the game released fans were stunned at the storyline, characters, mechanics, and visuals of it all. Fast forward several years later and we had a new installment. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a prequel to Red Dead Redemption. Players stepped into the role of Arthur Morgan who was an outlaw looking to carve out a slice of an American land for himself and the gang he rode with. However, with the law always on their tail, it was a battle to stay ahead, gather up the necessary funds, and raising hell along the way. It was another visually impressive title that took everything we loved about the first installment with plenty of enhancements through the power of modern console platforms.

#9 Rise of the Tomb Raider

After the success the Tomb Raider franchise had with the 2013 reboot, Crystal Dynamics continued with this series with Rise of the Tomb Raider. Now Lara Croft was a hardened adventurer who was ready to embark on another grand journey that took her to Siberia in search of a legendary city Kitezh. It’s here that legends tell of immortality for those that seek it but along the journey, Lara is having to face a paramilitary organization called Trinity. With a storyline that touches back to Lara’s personal life, this was her greatest adventure yet leaving everything on the line.

#8 Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is an action-adventure game that was released back in 2012 although there has been an enhanced edition made available for console platforms such as the PlayStation 4. This is a game that plenty of players likely missed out on. There wasn’t a ton of love for the game originally and a year later Grand Theft Auto V came out so few were probably looking back at this title to pick up. Still, Sleeping Dogs is a thrilling action-adventure game where players are tossed into Hong Kong. Stepping into the role of Wei Shen, we start the game off with our protagonist in jail but getting taken in by an old friend who is part of a notorious gang. It’s here we’re finding out that Shen is an undercover cop looking to take out this underground criminal organization. While the game didn’t get enough attention to save the sequel from cancellation, there is enough attention to warrant a film that is slated to be adapted with actor Donnie Yen.

#7 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

From developers, Respawn Entertainment who you might be familiar with from the likes of Apex Legends and Titanfall comes a Star Wars action-adventure game. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person title set a few years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi had been mainly wiped out and what few are left have resorted back into hiding. Players are taking the role of Cal Kestis who was a Jedi Padawan when his master was killed during the shift of power. Now left in hiding, Cal is trying to make his way through a world where those with force-sensitive powers are taken away or executed. Unfortunately, while on the job of scrapping ships during previous battles, a friend loses his grip and begins to fall towards his death. Cal manages to save him using the force but as a result, he’s forced into running. Taken in by a small group seeking to find the remaining Jedi, Cal is forced into going through his training once again in hopes of reigniting other remaining Jedi. This is a third-person action-adventure game but it’s quite a bit challenging and is often described to be a bit of a Souls-like title.

#6 Tomb Raider

The Tomb Raider franchise is a classic one and fans worldwide have followed Lara Croft through several different adventures. However, in 2013 we got a reboot for the IP. This time around, while on a journey with a group of experts seeking out the lost kingdom of Yamatai. Just like with any good Tomb Raider title, the narrative is quickly surrounded by conspiracies, supernatural elements, and an evil organization. Not prone to any survival skills, Lara is forced to think on her feet in an attempt to not only survive the harsh environment of a secluded island but the hostile enemies that surround it.

#5 Transformers Devastation

A game that you might not have expected on our list but one you should check into is Transformers Devastation. This is a game that has the tone and feel of being an old-school Transformers cartoon. The game is centered around taking control of various Autobots as they fight back against the slew of Decepticons that are attempting to turn the planet Earth into a new Cybertron. It’s a fast-paced Transformers game as well since this is developed by PlatinumGames, the same folks behind Nier: Automata and Bayonetta. As a result, you can expect plenty of action-packed melee battles where you’re constantly changing up from a vehicle to a giant mech. While this game is not available to purchase digitally any longer due to licensing issues, the physical editions are out there in the wild and it’s currently not going to cost you more than $30.

#4 Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection

As mentioned in our The Last of Us points, Naughty Dog is pretty iconic for delivering some highly detailed Sony exclusive titles. During the PlayStation 3 era, we had the first three Uncharted games to pick up and play. However, if you didn’t own a PlayStation 3 but have a PlayStation 4 then you’re still in luck. Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection offered an enhanced edition of all three Uncharted games. Players were able to go through several third-person action-adventure games following Nathan Drake as he sought out legendary treasure and mythical locations long believed to be nothing more than a children’s tale. If you’re interested in games like Tomb Raider or are a fan of Indiana Jones, then you’re going to love Uncharted, it’s a great collection of titles that hold up well today.

#3 Uncharted 4

While Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection will get you started with this franchise, there’s also Uncharted 4. This is the last installment to feature Nathan Drake which is his biggest journey yet. Initially retiring from his days of hunting around for lost treasure and finding a sense of adventure through harsh tropical locations, Nathan Drake is pulled right back into the thick of things. One day Nathan’s long believed deceased brother Sam shows up at his door seeking help from his brother. With plenty of questions left to be answered and another journey to partake in, Nathan joins in for the greatest adventure of his life so far.

#2 Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 put players right back into the hacking group DedSec. Players who had enjoyed the first game were now given a new protagonist to go through this journey which is Marcus Holloway. Set in San Francisco Bay, players are once again relying on their skills of both being stealthy and making use of hacking into different devices. Since this is set in San Francisco, players have another big open world for players to explore with activities to participate in. It’s a thrilling game and one that you should check into especially since the latest entry to the franchise, Watch Dogs: Legion, didn’t quite hit the level of expectations fans were hopeful for.

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Lastly, we have the conclusion to the beloved Witcher trilogy. Chances are if you’re a big RPG fan you were already playing this game but if not most players have had nothing but great things to say about CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Here we’re once again taking the role of Geralt who is dealing with the invasion of the Northern Kingdom by the Nilfgaard Empire and the otherworldly threat of the Wild Hunt. There is a big open-world to explore, countless hours of storyline content to go through, NPCs to interact with, a slew of different monsters to fight, and expansions that continue to add even more content into this game. It’s all around an incredible RPG that is a must-play if you have yet to do so.