Outriders: Check Out All The Unique Legendary Guns We’ve Found So Far [GALLERY]

In Outriders, we’re all hungry for those Legendary guns. Each Legendary weapon has a unique model — and some of them look pretty impressive. Even if you farmed for hundreds of hours, you might never get all the Legendary guns in this game. In our quest to document everything important in Outriders, we’ve seen a whole lot of interesting, awesome Legendary weapons. So, we’re going to share all the Legendaries we’ve found so far.

So, how do you get Legendary guns? You have to increase your World Tier. Reaching the highest World Tier, WT15, is a task only the most dedicated players will manage, but it’s worth it for the increased Legendary loot drop percentage. The only way to improve your chances at getting Legendary weapons is through WT levels. And the only way to guarantee a Legendary weapon drop is by reaching WT12 — and WT14.

Legendary guns are really cool, so let’s check these suckers out.

Legendary Weapons List [GALLERY]

Legendary Weapons are extremely rare unique guns. Think of them like Exotics in Destiny. There’s no set way to earn them, so you’ll just have to farm tough enemies and raise your World Tier as high as possible to increase your chances. Almost any enemy in the game can drop a Legendary.

Torment & Agony

A fully automatic dual pistol with an ethereal blow energy scar.

The Daimyo

An impressive SMG covered in anomaly scars and hanging artifacts.

Golem’s Limb

A rocky, ethereal pump action shotgun that looks perfect with your Devastator.

Aerie Master

A regally adorned pump action shotgun for Outriders that like a little class.

Deathshield

An intimidating auto shotgun with a large shield, giving this shotgun a very unique (and sci-fi) silhouette.

Funeral Pyre

A festively adorned automatic shotgun, perfect for hunting cultists in the jungle.

Rarog’s Gaze

An alien rifle made of strange chiton material, with a glowing purple core. Spooky!

Icarus

A sleek, futuristic automatic sniper rifle with a slick barrel design.

The Landlubber

An impressive old-school bolt action rifle. Want to feel like a high seas marksman in the age of piracy?

Heir To The Desert

A mysterious, complex desert artifact assault rifle.

Amber Vault

A bizarre double gun covered in alien meat and bones.

Lucky Jinx

Another Double Gun covered in cultist regalia.

