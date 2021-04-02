16 New Video Game Shooters To Play In 2021

2020 was a bit of a bust thanks to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak and it caused quite a few video games to get delayed out of the year. We’re also seeing quite a few games continue to get delayed in 2021. However, there are some pretty big video game titles we’re eager to try out. In this list, we’re going to showcase some video game shooters that you might find of interest throughout this year.

#16 Returnal

Returnal follows a space pilot named Selene who has been trapped on an alien planet full of hostile creatures. Our protagonist is stuck on a planet that’s going through a time loop. However, every time our protagonist dies she finds a new change up to the gameplay world. Ultimately, this means that there is a ton of replay value and quite the challenge to those of you wishing to fight your way through a bullet-hell action-packed adventure. Currently, Returnal is a game slated to launch later this month. You can pick up Returnal exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on April 30, 2021.

#15 Halo Infinite

Halo is a staple exclusive franchise for Microsoft and with each console platform comes a slew of new video games from the series. While 343 Industries was hoping to bring out Halo Infinite alongside the launch of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, their grand gameplay trailer reveal was met with a ton of criticisms online. Fans were not happy over the state in which Halo Infinite looked and performed.

That pushed the game’s launch into 2021 as the studio attempted to continue working on the gameplay that would meet the expectations of fans. Despite this, we know that Halo Infinite, when it does release this year, will feature Master Chief once again who is put back on another Halo ring. Similar to the first installment we are in a battle against a group of Covenant, although it’s a specific group of banished mercenaries that has a bone to pick with us. This is supposedly a larger type of gameplay world for players to roam around in as well but we’re still waiting for another trailer to showcase what all we can expect.

#14 Crossfire X

Crossfire is already a pretty popular free-to-play FPS title in select regions. However, we have a new updated version in the works called Crossfire X. Much like the first game players will be divided into two factions as they battle against each other in various game modes. Being a free-to-play FPS title there is usually not much content placed for a narrative experience but that’s not the case here.

We know that there is a single-player campaign being developed. While the multiplayer element is being handled by Smilegate, Remedy Entertainment who you might know from Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control, will be doing the single-player campaign. For now, we just know that it’s slated for a release this year but no details as to when exactly we can expect this game to launch.

#13 Rico London

A new cel-shaded FPS title that’s a bit like XIII is coming out this year. Rico London puts players into the role of a detective on duty during New Year’s Eve. The year is 1999 and citizens all across London are getting ready to celebrate. That’s when our protagonist, Inspector Redfern, finds herself against a big arms trade. Players will be battling against a slew of enemies through a highrise tower.

Fortunately, this game does feature co-op so players can connect either locally or online and fight off the enemies together as they make their way up through the tower. This looks to be a pretty arcade-like FPS game and it’s slated to launch sometime in June of this year for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

#12 Isonzo

Those after a more military-focused FPS title should check into Isonzo. This is a WWI video game that puts players on the Italian Front. From what the developers are stating, this title will focus on different historical offensives as you lead the attack against hostile forces in Italy. It looks like the studio is attempting to bring out a more realistic FPS WWI video game where everything from uniforms, weapons, and scenery is meant to be mimicked for players to take in.

There is an online PVP where players can join in together and battle within the different game modes. With that said, this is the same development studio that has brought out some other past historical war games such as Verdun and Tannenberg, both of which have have had a pretty strong following. As a result, we have some high hopes for Isonzo.

#11 After The Fall

After The Fall is an upcoming zombie VR game that acts a bit like Left 4 Dead. It’s also a game from developers Vertigo Games who brought out another iconic VR zombie game in the past, Arizona Sunshine. Within this game, players will be going through a new ice age that has taken over the world, and with it came a disease that turned humanity into mindless zombies. Players will be taking the role of a survivor that will be battling the undead using a wide variety of weapons and unique gadgetry.

#10 Stalker 2

Stalker was a pretty big hit when it first launched and it looked like for a good while we would receive a big sequel. However, the developers couldn’t quite get the project off the ground. That’s finally changed as it looks like we will be receiving Stalker 2 this year. Much like the past installment, players are once again following a narrative centered around the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant.

After the disaster, the radiation has mutated the area in what humanity has called The Zone. Here players are sent into The Zone to accomplish goals or gather resources but outside of just radiation poisoning, players will have to face mutated creatures and some unusual abnormalities. As a result, players will need to keep cautious as they attempt to fight off these hostile enemies and complete their objectives.

#9 Dying light 2

Dying Light 2 has been in development for a good while now. Fortunately, the developers over at Techland have since come out to provide an update making note that they did reveal the game a bit too early, but 2021 is still the year that this studio plans on releasing the Dying Light sequel. This is still a parkour action RPG title where players will continue their battle against a slew of undead.

However, we do have a larger safe haven to explore and within it, there are several factions that you can either aid or purposely go against. It’s been told by the developers that choices matter quite heavily in Dying Light 2, so much so that there might be some changes to the city or factions depending on what you do. We’ve heard promises plenty of times in the past for other games in terms of how much choices matter during the gameplay. We’re hopeful that Dying Light 2 delivers and gives us a reason to replay the game just to see what might have changed depending on our actions.

#8 Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is slated to release this year but it’s also been labeled as TBD, so we’re not sure if we’ll see this game get pushed out of this calendar year or not. Regardless, from what we’ve seen so far from Atomic Heart, we are itching to give this game a go. This title takes place in an alternative reality where the Soviet Union continued to thrive with a slew of technological advancements.

Players are stepping into the role of a KGB agent deemed mentally unstable. You’re tasked with visiting a remote facility that has gone quiet and as a result, you’ll need to step in and see just what’s going on. We’ve seen some interesting combat and even customization options for the weapons but the development team over at Mundfish has been pretty quiet themselves in showcasing their video game. Regardless, this is one brand new IP that we’re hopeful gets released within 2021.

#7 Far Cry 6

Ubisoft is bringing out another Far Cry installment into the marketplace later this year. Far Cry 6 will be putting players into a fictional Caribbean island that is under control by a harsh dictator. This leader feels that the only way to keep an island safe and prosperous is by leading with a strong fist. Meanwhile, you have the citizens slowly building up a resistance group attempting to overthrow the government control and establish peace once again within the lands.

We haven’t seen much about this video game quite yet and it was delayed once already which has pushed the release towards the latter half of 2021. Despite that, we do know that Ubisoft is claiming this map will be the largest one yet for the Far Cry franchise. We can look back at the previous installment to get an idea of what to expect. Far Cry 5 had a pretty big open world to explore with tons of outposts to fight over. There were a variety of bosses to battle with and plenty of NPCs in need of a helping hand. I’m sure there will be more of that in Far Cry 6 along with some new vehicles to traverse the map and weapons to make use of.

#6 Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six is receiving a new video game installment this year with Rainbow Six Quarantine. Don’t quote us on the name quite yet as we’ve seen reports that Ubisoft might be changing up the title with Rainbow Six Parasite for obvious reasons. With that said, this is another team-based tactical shooter somewhat like Rainbow Six Siege.

However, it’s a PVE type of title where players are working together in hopes of stopping some kind of an alien parasite. It’s this parasite that proves to be hostile against players. There’s not a ton of footage or information released so far, but that should change soon.

There have been tests that leaked out showing some gameplay but as expected Ubisoft is doing a pretty solid job of taking down the footage online. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just when Ubisoft decides to fully unveil this game and when we’ll be able to get our hands on a copy.

#5 Six Days in Fallujah

Six Days in Fallujah is a game that we didn’t expect to receive. If you don’t recall, this tactical shooter was meant to release back in 2010 but at the time there was a ton of controversy surrounding the game. It was set to reenact the Second Battle of Fallujah which took place over a week in 2004. This was the first game to highlight the Iraq war and at the time there was so much controversy mainly because of the game development being so close to when the actual battle took place.

It wasn’t long that Konami, who was publishing the game, decided to pull away from the project. Now, years later, Highwire Games is taking on the project in hopes of bringing out the game into the marketplace later this year. Meanwhile, the gameplay looks quite a bit like how you would expect from something along with the likes of Call of Duty in terms of visuals, but there’s certainly more of a tactical element placed into the gameplay.

#4 Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood, is a game that has quite a bit of attention surrounding it. This is a spiritual successor to the much-beloved Left 4 Dead franchise it’s being developed by the original team who crafted up the IP, Turtle Rock Studios. Valve has since taken over control of Left 4 Dead and while the franchise has remained dormant in terms of new official video game installments, Turtle Rock Studios is bringing back the fun of a cooperative zombie shooter.

Just like with the original series, players will work together, gather resources, new weapons, and fight off a slew of undead monsters as they attempt to escape. Of course, there are plans to bring out a bigger and better gameplay experience with more content along with more variety of enemies to fight against. Players can expect Back 4 Blood to release on October 12, 2021.

#3 Deathloop

Deathloop is an action-adventure video game by Arkane Studios. That name should be familiar with you at this point since this studio has brought out the Dishonored series along with Prey. Within Deathloop, the game puts players into the role of an assassin named Colt. Trapped on an island that’s going into an endless time loop, the only way Colt can get free and break the time loop is by killing eight specific targets around the map.

That’s easier said than done because along the way you’ll have a slew of enemies to face against armed and ready to protect their assets. Colt is not only armed with guns to use to his advantage but we do see some supernatural type of powers that can also give players a bit of a buff. If time runs out or Colt dies, the game restarts the loop all over again. To top things off, we know that Deathloop also has a secondary skilled assassin on the map. Julianna is an agent that only has one target to assassinate and it’s Colt. Players will have to avoid Julianna throughout the game which is controlled by an AI or a secondary player.

#2 Call of Duty 2021

The Call of Duty franchise is a massive one and it’s become an IP that usually sees an annual release into the marketplace. These video games can take place in a variety of different eras as we went from futuristic, modern, to historical war-type settings in the past. We just got through Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the rumor going around right now is that this year’s Call of Duty video game release will be putting us back into World War Two.

That’s just a rumor as we’re still waiting for more information to come out on just what to expect with this title. It wasn’t long ago that Call of Duty: WWII was released so it would be interesting to see just what the developers offer with this new installment if that is the case. Outside of the setting, players can likely still expect a very active online community and of course the iconic zombie’s mode. However, we’ll have to wait and see just what this IP brings in 2021 when more official announcements are made.

#1 Battlefield 6

The Battlefield franchise doesn’t receive an annual release much like its main competitor, Call of Duty, but we do have a new installment releasing this year. Battlefield 6 doesn’t have much information available at the moment. There’s been a ton of rumors circulating online on just what this new installment will bring, some of which suggested that we are leaving the World Wars era, but again that’s purely rumored. What we do expect is some kind of over-the-top action-packed campaign.

If you recall the past installments, the campaign would switch around to different characters from various armies along with unique parts of the world so that could also something featured in this upcoming game. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if they bring back some environments that drastically change up from the destruction caused by players. Not to mention, that Call of Duty: Warzone proved to be a big free-to-play battle royale hit so we could also see the developers bringing out a game mode that can compete in that realm as well.