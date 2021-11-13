Top 17 NEW Simulation Games Of 2021

There is never any shortage of simulation games that come out into the marketplace each year. However, if you’re wanting something new to try then we have you covered. Here are the best upcoming simulation games of 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Update Disclaimer: We have removed Skate 4, The Sims 5, Football Coach the Game 2022, Manor Lords, Prehistoric Kingdom, and My Time At Sandrock because of delays.

#17 Starbase

Developer: Frozenbyte

Publisher: Frozenbyte

Platforms: PC

Release: July 29, 2021 [Early Access]

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Starbase is a game set in the future where humankind has begun to work and colonize space. Players are just another individual in this MMO space game where everything is up to you on how you play. Players can mine for resources, explore, trade gear, build up space stations, or combat other players. Best of all, everything in this world is destructible, so you might find a swarm of enemies attacking a space station. Within the madness, you might be a person aiding in the attack, defending the station or simply a bystander gearing up to take off and venture towards a new area in hopes of gaining an edge within the player-focused economy. Fortunately, there are some anti-griefing measures in place to have safe zones and even zones built up by players that can’t be destroyed. But, of course, if you’re too much of a misbehaving player, then you’ll get picked up and taken to a prison colony.

#16 Accident

Developer: Duality Games, Glob Game Studio

Publisher: Duality Games, PlayWay SA

Platforms: PC

Release: September 21, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Accident puts players into different rescue scenarios. Overall, the game is based around various car crashes, and you’ll need to figure out how to save everyone properly. First, you’ll have to see if passengers are breathing. If so, it’s a race to get them out of harm’s way and aid them in whatever way you see fit. Of course, a wrong decision could mean the life of someone else, the person you are tending to, or even your own. Fortunately, you’ll be able to rewind time and give the rescue attempt another chance. With that said, players have chimed in online about the game being a bit too short right now and we’re not sure if there are plans to see this game get updated with new content. It’s a new release, so there’s potential to see new content, but right now, you can pick this game up for about $15 on Steam.

#15 Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Developer: Niceplay Games

Publisher: TinyBuild

Platforms: PC

Release: September 21, 2021 [Early Access]

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is a game based around brewing up unique potions. Set in a medieval fantasy period, players are a shopkeep that specializes in elixirs. You’ll grow the different ingredients or buy them outright. Then sitting down within the lab, you’ll smash up the ingredients, mix them, pour them into a cauldron, and heat it until it’s ready to be bottled. Each day customers will head into the shop seeking a potion to cure their given problems. You’ll have to decide what to sell them, which in turn could decide what happens to the town. This game is available right now, but you’ll find it has only been released through early access. Ultimately, that usually means developers will slowly add new mechanics features or bug fixes as they prepare for a full game launch.

#14 City of Gangsters

Developer: SomaSim

Publisher: Kasedo Games

Platforms: PC

Release: August 9, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

City of Gangsters put players into Chicago during the 1920s. Unfortunately, thanks to the prohibition, several industries, and businesses within the United States have crashed. Fortunately, that means easy money for you if you can stomach the risks that come along with it. Players will start working in the booze industry as you bring in smuggled alcohol into the streets and sell it for a profit. Soon, you’ll get to build up your organization filled with the opportunity to earn a few bucks while working with your connections, keeping away from the law, or being able to pay off the few officers that take notice. Of course, as you expand, more problems may come your way, but the wealth opportunities may be too good to pass up. With prohibition set to end in a decade, players will have limited time to ensure when the booze industry is no longer profitable, so you best prepare some other profitable avenues.

#13 Lawn Mowing Simulator

Developer: Skyhook Games

Publisher: Curve Digital

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: August 10, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There’s a simulator for just about everything. If you enjoy lawn care, then Lawn Mowing Simulator is something you’ll want to take a look at. Set in the Great British countryside, players use real-world licensed lawnmowers to start their own mowing business. You’ll slowly build up a massive lawn care business from the ground up, hire employees, purchase advertising, and build up your arsenal of tools. However, you’ll first start on the ground level, which means working with what you have, maintaining the devices, and taking care of the yards personally. This might not appeal to everyone, but you’ll often be surprised by just how sucked in you can get from a simulator game. Currently, Lawn Mowing Simulator is out right now.

#12 Hotel Magnate

Developer: Bastion Interactive

Publisher: Crytivo

Platforms: PC

Release: October 5, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There is no shortage of simulation games, but there are a few unique ones that might pique your interest. For instance, there’s Hotel Magnate, a game that puts you in control of a hotel. The game is a bit like The Sims, where you’re building up the Hotel, adjusting the rooms, decor, and other aesthetics. However, it then picks up to managing your Hotel with staff to ensure the place is up and running. Like anything, there are occasional hiccups that could spell disaster for your Hotel, but if you prepare and have the right staff on the job, you can turn your dead-end hotel experience into a massive profit maker. Not to mention that you’ll eventually work your way up from running a low-end hotel to a beautiful must-stay resort with a casino or a gorgeous destination.

#11 Dyson Sphere Program

Developer: Youthcat Studio

Publisher: Gamera Game

Platforms: PC

Release: January 21, 2021 [Early Access]

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Dyson Sphere Program puts players into the future where humanity needs energy. To further advance society, more energy is required to power a supercomputer, and it’s your job to capture the energy. Players will travel to an alien planet where you’ll build up structures to harness the power. Of course, just like any management game, there’s a mixture of expanding your factories across the planet while being able to not only power them but gain enough energy to send back home. What should make this game a bit unique is that while you’re always building a production line, the game will alter the different worlds, stars, and resources available. Ultimately, that means you’re going to need to adjust your strategy with each new game.

#10 Junkyard Simulator

Developer: Rebelia Games

Publisher: PlayWay SA

Platforms: PC

Release: October 13, 2021 [Early Access]

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There can be some oddball simulation games out there that you might not have heard about. Junkyard Simulator is a game that might have flown under the radar, but we’re here to shine some light on it. This is a game where the title will probably tell you everything you’ll need to know. Here you’re working as an owner of a large junkyard as you attempt to bring home the bacon. Junkyard Simulator is a game about scavenging for items, gathering scraps of metal, processing the goods, and gaining the funds. You’ll even come across some old beat-up vehicles that can be reworked and flipped. There are also customers in need of goods for you to salvage. Players can even take a risk and gamble on a shipping container that might prove to be valuable with loads of scrap metal or a complete dud.

#9 Evil Genius 2

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 30, 2021 [PC]

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Looking for a fun, wacky simulator game, then why not check out Evil Genius 2, a simulator where you’re the mastermind evil genius who is building up a new lair. Players will select their paradise location and start constructing a lair while training henchmen to do their bidding. As you prepare your henchmen and keep tabs on your daily tasks to avoid any potential spies that may pop up, your overall goal is to build up a doomsday device with an attempt to conquer the entire world. There will be four different evil geniuses to pick from as you start your campaign, and each will have its unique story narrative. Likewise, you’ll find a variety of henchmen to hire and build up. Currently, this game is available on PC, but console platforms are slated to receive this title later in 2021.

#8 Farm Manager 2021

Developer: Cleversan Software

Publisher: PlayWay SA, Sim Farms SA

Platforms: PC

Release: May 6, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

If you ever wanted to work on a farm, then you can do so without breaking a sweat or dealing with any unpleasant smells. Farm Manager 2021 puts you in control of a farm where you’ll do everything from tending the fields, take care of the animals, and work on the heavy machinery that makes the daily tasks complete a bit quicker. In addition, there are a few different farming simulation video games to pick up today. Still, this installment also gives players management options, which means adjusting employee staff and making expansions to your farm. There are also different seasons and weather elements to be mindful of. As a result, you’ll have to account for what to grow and maintain to turn a profit throughout the year. This could also mean implementing specialized buildings on your property to either transport goods or keep your livestock in a healthy form.

#7 Gas Station Simulator

Developer: Drago Entertainment

Publisher: Movie Games SA, HeartBeat Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: September 15, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Gas Station Simulator is an odd simulation game, but players have been enjoying it. In this game, you’re restoring an old abandoned gas station seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Fortunately, the building is right next to a highway, so there’s an opportunity to make a nice profit. Players will need to repair what they can, purchase new equipment, give the gas station a fresh coat of paint and start serving customers. As you earn more money, the gas station can be expanded. For example, you can add a little shop inside or create a garage for vehicle repairs. Meanwhile, as you continue to grow, you’ll need to hire employees to help keep the gas station running.

#6 War on the Sea

Developer: Killerfish Games

Publisher: Killerfish Games

Platforms: PC

Release: February 2, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

War on the Sea is a game that throws you into 1942, when war is brewing around the world. However, for this game, you’re battles are strictly within the waters. You’ll have control of your naval combat and taking command of your ships and the tactics you’ll be issuing to your fleet. This is a game that also plays on actual historical naval battles that took place. With that said, it looks like this is more of a tactical game with more focus on your commands, while the game uses more realistic physics when a ship gets hit. Unfortunately, if you were hoping for some multiplayer action, then you won’t find it here. Since the game has released, the developers have been working on the title with updates and there’s a modding scene as well. So there might be some unofficial content you’ll find of interest that’s worth adding into the gameplay experience.

#5 Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Developer: Red Dot Games

Publisher: PlayWay

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 11, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Car Mechanic Simulator has a new installment with Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. If you played the past installments, you’d find that this game comes with more of the same gameplay mechanics and a few new features. Overall, the game is all about fixing up old cars to flip. You’ll come across these in abandoned barns to auction sites. Meanwhile, there’s plenty of aspects you’ll need to look at for each vehicle. So that means knocking off the rust, finding out what needs to be replaced, ordering parts, and installing them into the car. Meanwhile, some new features this time around are car fluids, a new open-plan garage, fuseboxes, salvage auctions, and other minor quality upgrades. This game hasn’t been out very long, but the reception has been relatively positive so far.

#4 Farming Simulator 22

Developer: Giants Software

Publisher: Giants Software

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, X/S, PS5

Release: November 22, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

You might be surprised, but the Farming Simulator franchise has a strong following. This is not like Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon. This is more of a traditional and modern-day farming experience. There are lands to maintain, but you won’t be doing this by hand. Instead, you’ll make purchases for large vehicles to use as tools in ensuring you have a bountiful harvest. There’s the usual livestock and maintaining your buildings as well, but this time around, there are seasonal cycles. Now it looks like you’ll have to weather the seasons, which will change the likely gameplay strategies. We’re still waiting for this game to come out. Right now, it’s slated to release on November 22, 2021.

#3 F1 2021

Developer: Code Masters

Publisher: EA Sports

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: July 16, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

F1 fans have F1 2021 available right now. This is a simulation racing game that goes over the F1 racing season. This particular installment has circuits planned for actual races, but they didn’t happen because of the pandemic. So now you can go through them virtually. Of course, if you played this series in the past, then you know what you’re getting yourself into. It’s all about tweaking your vehicle for the race to ensure the best performance possible. However, there’s more than just racing itself. This game does come with a My Team, which puts players in control of an entire F1 Team. If you enjoy the managing aspect of simulation games, then this one will put you in control of all kinds of different areas. You’ll go through sponsors, manage the vehicle, along with your team employees.

#2 Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S

Release: November 9, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Forza is a top-rated racing franchise, but it can be a bit too simulation-based for some players. Fortunately, there’s Forza Horizon series offers a more relaxed but still enjoyable racing game for fans. These games take place around different regions in the world, and with the latest installment, Forza Horizon 5, we’re tossed into a Mexico-inspired map. It’s a massive world to race around in, which features some unique environments. From small cities, ruins to lush jungles, there’s a ton of focus centered around exploration. But, of course, what matters here is the racing, and it’s just as tight and thrilling as the previous release.

If you played the past installment, then you know what to expect here. There’s a ton of different vehicles to pick through and events. So you’re constantly switching up the vehicle you’re driving in at any given moment depending on the race you’re actively going through. Likewise, there’s the fact that you’re also dealing with some new weather conditions to be mindful of, such as dust and tropical storms. This is one game well worth picking up, even if you’re not the biggest racing fan, and you might be surprised by how much enjoyment you can get with this title.

#1 Microsoft Flight Simulator

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: July 27, 2021 [X/S]

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been around for years, and it was just recently this year that the game finally came out to the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Typically these games are only released on the PC platform, so it’s a nice change-up to see that you can enjoy the latest installment on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Now, the game plays as you expected. The main focus is flying, and you’re given a range of different aircraft to take control of. It can be a bit overwhelming initially seeing the cockpit with the different buttons and gauges. But, there are plenty of tutorials to help give players the hang of things. Likewise, this is the best Microsoft Flight Simulator visually, thanks to the real-world data gathered to generate the map. Players can even go through real-time weather effects.