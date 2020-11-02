Watch Dogs: Legion – Use This Recruiting Trick To Make Easy Money | Fast Farming Guide

Money, called ETO in Watch Dogs: Legion, isn’t the most important resource — it’s basically just for buying different outfits from the many, many clothing shops around London. Clothing is purely for looking cooler and customizing your squad of randomly-generated DedSec operatives. But still, while I was playing, I desperately wanted more. More so I could just buy whatever I wanted.

Turns out there’s an absurdly powerful trick you can use to make fast cash in Watch Dogs: Legion. This isn’t likely to get patched out or punished by Ubisoft either — in-game money really isn’t used for anything outside of customization. This trick isn’t an exploit, it’s just playing the game and using skills to maximize the amount of money you’ll earn.

This ridiculously useful trick was discovered and shared by u/samplx on Reddit.

More Watch Dogs: Legion guides:

How To Improve Performance On PC | Low FPS & Crash Fixes Guide | The Best Operatives You Can Recruit Right At The Start Of The Game | How To Recruit Hostile Operatives, Retire & Resolve Kidnappings | How To Find Defalt | Secret Mask Reward & Easter Egg Guide

How To Use Recruiting To Earn Fast Cash | Easy ETO Guide











Using a specific perk, it’s possible to farm about 6,000~ ETO per minute. All you have to do is find an Operative with the ‘Signing Bonus‘ perk. This perk rewards you with about 300 ETO when you convince the recruit to join DedSec. You’ll instantly get the cash.

300 ETO doesn’t sound like much — but, you can infinitely recruit and retire this operative. After you recruit them, retiring them will leave the recruit with a friendly outlook toward DedSec. That means they’ll instantly re-join.

How To Recruit For Infinite Cash | 6,000 ETO Per Minute Find a recruit with the ‘Signing Bonus ‘ perk. If you don’t have one already, find and recruit them. Use the Team Menu and select the recruit with ‘Signing Bonus’ — press [ F ] to find them on map . Go to their location and retire them . To retire an operative, open the Team Menu , [ Space ] to edit, and [ G ] to retire.



Farming The ‘Signing Bonus’ Operative For Cash While they’re still nearby, select and re-recruit. Press [ Q ] twice to recruit and re-enter the Team Menu. Press [ Space ] to edit. Press [ G ] to retire and click to confirm. Rinse and repeat for infinite cash.



To make money fast, just follow those simple steps. The trick is just trying to do all these steps as fast as possible. You should be able to hire and retire the operative in a matter of seconds. The trick is just learning what buttons to press, and to press them as fast as possible.

It’s a pretty good trick. Now you can become a true fashionista much earlier. No reason to worry about money when you can print it whenever you want.