Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 9-1: Food Run 100% Guide

The gang has defeated the bad guys, so now it’s time for a fun victory lap in Crash Bandicoot 4. For some reason, even after beating the main villains, the story still continues for another two maps.

Even experienced Crash players might start stumbling in these final levels, where the challenges get surprisingly intense. There are even more hidden crates here, so let’s dig in and finally finish this game up.

More Crash Bandicoot 4 guides:

How To 100% Every Level | All Hidden Gems & Crates Locations Guide | How To Find The Ridiculous WOAH! Meme | WOAH YEAH! Easter Egg Guide | How To Beat All Bosses | Neo Cortex, N. Tropy & More | How To Get All 4 Colored Gems | Blue, Yellow, Green & Red Locations

9-1: Food Run | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

5/171: Destroy all the crates until you reach the flying cars. Don’t miss the 2 crates floating above the TNT at the start.

Hidden Gem: At the flying cars area, look to the left edge. Ride a flying car to grab it.

16/171: Clear all the crates on the way to the first checkpoint — including the 2 crates to the right of the checkpoint. Don’t miss the crates held by the flying drones.

22/171: Complete the slow-mo power-up area and collect all the flying crates on drones along this path, ending on the checkpoint before the gravity power-up.

33/171: Continue through the gravity power-up area, stopping at the checkpoint before the second flying cars.

36/171: There are 2 crates on the wall-running / flying car area. Continue up to the checkpoint before the whirlwind power-up.

104/171: Destroy all the crates in the whirlwind section until you reach the checkpoint right before the wall-running / flying car / gravity section. Don’t miss all the strong crates!

[Easy-To-Miss] 120/171: Tricky crates in this area. Use gravity to drop down and activate the three sets of TNT crates. You’ll need to change gravity often to drop down on these. Continue to the checkpoint before the phase-shift power-up.

[Bonus Room] 158/171: Complete the bonus room to gain 38 crates. To complete this, you need to use slow-mo and rush to the bounce crate at the end of the room.

Don’t jump on the TNT at the start. Bounce on the normal crate, activate the Nitro in slow-mo, and use the TNT to avoid the Nitro explosion.

Bounce on the TNT in slow-mo, land on the Nitro, and then use slow-mo to reach the bounce crate at the end before the Nitro detonator is set off.

You have to destroy the fruit crate above the bounce crate. If you get to the bounce crate in time, you’ll be able to access the top level and complete the rest of the room.

168/171: Destoy all the crates on the phase-shift area after the bonus room.

[Easy-To-Miss] 169/171: On the final flying car plaforming section, there’s a single crate on a drone flying around the center. Reach the end, then ride a flying car back to the drone to smash it.

171/171: Don’t miss the 1 crate and the Nitro detonator at the end of the level.