Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 7-2: Fossil Fueled 100% Guide

In a surprise twist, you’ll switch to a third bonus character in Crash Bandicoot 4 — yet another guy that isn’t Crash. You’ll be trudging through the jungle in Cortex’s fancy science boots this time around, and he’s the strangest character yet. He’s a terrible jumper, but he has good range with his headbutt dash. He’s got a laser beam, but it transforms enemies into blocks. Two shots turns them into bounce blocks for higher jumps.

Cortex takes some getting used to, and this isn’t the last level you’ll be forced to play with him. Even by the end of the game, I wasn’t used to his weak jumps. He doesn’t even have a double-jump! No wonder this guy can’t keep up with Crash.

7-2: Fossil Fueled | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

[Easy-To-Miss] 1/101: The first crate is in the foreground from the starting area.

6/101: Smash the rest of the crates before jumping the log and entering the giant skull.

[Easy-To-Miss] 7/101: Hidden right behind the log, before entering the dino skull.

15/101: Smash all the crates until you reach a foggy hole you’ll have to zip over.

On this path, shoot the enemies twice to transform them into bouncy blocks. Then you can jump high and reach the 2 floating crates.

Fall into this hole to get a hidden gem.

Hidden Gem: Drop into the foggy hole instead of zipping over it to collect this gem.

23/101: Smash crates until you reach the water you need to zip over with the plant tongue. To the left, there’s a poison-spitting plant.

The easy-to-miss block is before the dinosaur ribs.

[Easy-To-Miss] 24/101: Transform the poison-spitter plant into a bounce block to reach a high crate that’s very easy to miss.

42/101: Smash all the crates on the path until you reach the checkpoint at the red lava section.

61/101: Continue up to the checkpoint. Make sure to hit the “!” block at the bottom of the lava sequence, and backtrack to smash them.

73/101: Clear all the crates to the next checkpoint.

101/101: Destroy all the crates on the final side-scrolling sequence. Hit the crates in the lower section. Activate the Nitro detonator.