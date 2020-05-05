Animal Crossing: New Horizons – There’s A New Duplication Method Villagers Are Using To Get Rich

Stuff is always limited in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so its inevitable that players will search for ways to copy items. Right when the game was originally released, players quickly uncovered a method to make doubles (dupes) of items. That original method has since been patched out, but if you’re still aiming to earn millions of Bells by making endless copies of the same stuff, that’s totally possible with this new glitch.

It’s a pretty weird method that seems to only work with specific types of items — players are using 2×1 surfaces and 2×1 items to place on top. Placing stuff in just the right way will generate a copy, which you can collect and sell for profit at your local island store. It’s ridiculous, and it will probably get patched out soon — it all depends on your stance. Are you for or against glitching? Personally, I’m just curious!

Check out the method below for all the details.

To dupe items, you’ll need a 2×1 flat surface to place items on — it seems to work with the wooden desk and other specific surfaces. Check out the link above for an example.

Place the 2×1 item on the 2×1 surface. Remove it and twist it, and place it only on the very edge of the object — if you do it correctly, you can make a copy of the item you’re trying to place on the surface. This definitely works for the Shark Statue and the Flatscreen TV.

You’ll need to enter the grid / planning mode for this to work. Pick up the TV / any 2×1 object that can be placed on a surface and, and try to move it onto the surface — aim for the very edge of the spot. It shouldn’t actually move the 2×1 item when you attempt to place it.

After that, leave the room and return to find a dupe. There are other methods players have shared too — using a 2×2 table, some players are managing to make double dupes — two copes of an item! It’s all clearly unintended, and buyer beware because you might just crash your Nintendo Switch. If you’re going to attempt this, you’re a braver soul than me.