Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How To Get All The Eggs | Bunny Day Guide

If you’ve been obsessing over Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you probably are pretty well-acquainted with the nightmare that is Bunny Day. This Limited Event ends on April 12th, just a few days from now, and it fills your island with tons (and tons) of painted eggs. They’re everywhere, clogging up your trees, rocks, streams, and sky.

All those eggs are actually useful for something. You can use them to craft DIY recipes for unique Bunny Day items. Not that anyone really needs this stuff, but it’s only going to be around for a few more days, so you’ll want to do all your egg farming soon if you’re aiming to build some of the egg-shaped furniture and clothing items.

Here, we’re going to go over all the different egg types that you can find, and how to get additional recipes to fill out your egg-stravagant checklist.

There are 6 different types of Eggs floating around in Bunny Day — Wood Eggs, Leaf Eggs, Earth Eggs, Stone Eggs, Water Eggs, and Sky Eggs. Eggs are only available between April 1st-12th!

Wood Eggs : Chop trees with your axe.

: Chop trees with your axe. Leaf Eggs : Shake trees barehanded.

: Shake trees barehanded. Earth Eggs : Dig up ‘X’ holes or water spurts on the beach.

: Dig up ‘X’ holes or water spurts on the beach. Stone Eggs : Chop boulders with your axe.

: Chop boulders with your axe. Water Eggs : Fish in streams or the ocean.

: Fish in streams or the ocean. Sky Eggs: Shoot down floating packages with your slingshot.

Talk to Bunny T. Zipper — the weird guy in a bunny suit! They’ll tell you everything you need to know. Well, everything except that you can acquire just about any of the limited time event furniture fully-built in floating presents. Make sure to stock up on slingshots so you don’t miss your chance!