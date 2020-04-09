Pete Hines Vouches For Sony’s PS5 Controller DualSense 

There are plenty of people eagerly awaiting the launch of the next-generation console platforms. Both Microsoft and Sony are both planning to launch their consoles this holiday season and we’re slowly getting more information about what to expect from both console platforms. The PlayStation 5 may not have been unveiled fully we did recently get a look at the new controller. Instead of being dubbed the DualShock 5, the controller is called the DualSense and with it, we’re going to get some new features.

We know that the DualSense has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, along with a headphone jack. However, we’re still waiting to get a better look at the controller, how it handles along with some of the games making use of the controller features. With that said, we are starting to hear from others outside of Sony that has already tried the controller out.

I've gotten to try the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on this thing and was very impressed. I think games are gonna do some really cool things with them. https://t.co/zZQJrTHfl6 — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 8, 2020

One of those developers happens to be Bethesda’s Pete Hines, who had spoken briefly about the DualSense controller on this personal Twitter account. According to Pete Hines, he’s really enjoyed the DualSense and find that there will be some great games coming out that could make use of these newly added features.

Of course, we’re still waiting to hear more about the PlayStation 5 in general. There’s been a long gap of silence from Sony and the PS5. The holiday season is quickly approaching and even though we’re dealing with a health pandemic, there doesn’t seem to be any delays coming out for either console launch. As a result, we’re likely going to see something related to the PS5 sooner rather than later.

Source: Twitter