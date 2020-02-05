Apex Legends: Season 4 – Revenant Character Guide | Skills, Skins & Strategies

Season 4 brings some big changes to Apex Legends — an altered map, a new weapon, and a new Legend to learn. Revenant is the newest addition to the roster, and he brings big ghost energy to Battle Royale. This sneaky specter can moves double-fast while crouching, and can throw AOE bombs that nullify your enemy’s powers. Best of all is his Death Totem, which allows you to place a device that revives you (and when) you die. It seems pretty OP, but there are disadvantages and counters you’ll need to keep in mind.

If you’re new and want to wrap your head around Revenant, you’ll find all the general info you’ll need to decide if this guy is a worthwhile purchase. You’ll find his skills, skins and strats in the three sections below. Revenant can totally change the way you’ll play, and mixes up Battle Royale matches. Beware the Revenant, and watch out for our full ghostly guide below.

More Apex Legends guides:

26 Useful Tips & Tricks You Might Not Know About (Yet!) | Beginner’s Guide | 10 Ways It Improves On The Battle Royale Formula | The Best Legends & Ultimate Combos | Team Synergy Guide

Revenant Skills:

Passive : Stalker – You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher. Low Profile : More difficult to hit, incoming damage increased by 5%.

: Stalker – You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher. Tactical : Silence – Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.

: Silence – Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds. Ultimate: Death Totem – Drop a totem that protects users from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem.

Legendary Skins:

The rarest of the rare skins for Revenant show-off his Egyptian side — you’ll find his Horus skin in his legendary slots.









Revenant Tips & Tricks

The Death Totem can be destroyed at any time. Make sure to place your Death Totem far away from other players, and somewhere they can’t see! Caustic is a strong counter to the Death Totem. His AOE toxin can linger over a Death Totem location, adding insult to injury for any Revenant that respawns in the danger zone.

Revenant respawns at the Death Totem with 1 HP.

Revenant’s Silence Tactical does 10 HP damage, and has an area-of-effect that disables abilities. Save it for Legends like: Lifeline, Gibraltar, Wraith, Octane, or Mirage. Especially useful for countering Mirage’s Decoy ability.

Combo Bloodhound’s Beast of the Hunt and Death Totem to extend the effects after each down.

Revenant’s crouch-walk is extremely fast. Even while healing-crouching, he moves faster than anyone else. Crouch-walking is also silent, so it can be used to sneak up and flank enemies.



Revenant is one spooky mf’er. That about covers our quick overview, but there’s a lot more to learn about Revenant — for all you soon-to-be Rev mains, goodluck wrangling your deathless robo-ghost.