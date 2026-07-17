The GTA 6 Hacker Is Facing Retrial After His Indefinite Hospital Order Has Been Lifted

It’s scary how someone’s life can change so much over leaking a video game.

We have a new big update regarding the fate of the GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj.

BBC News reported Joe Tidy shared this scoop on Bluesky:

NEW: I can finally report that the GTA6 hacker Arion Kurtaj is out of the secure hospital he was sent to and now in a normal prison awaiting retrial.

Kurtaj was a key member of the teen hacking gang Lapsus$ and was given an indefinite hospital order due to his severe autism diagnosis.

When he was sentenced in December 2023 the court heard that he will remain at a secure hospital for life unless doctors deem him no longer a danger.

But he is now out and will face a conventional criminal trial in November.

Joe tried to confirm if the rumored messages that Kurtaj shared to the public last March were true. This update is finally coming out after confirmation and police clearance.

We had considered if Kurtaj’s indefinite hospital stay would have been worse, if he had been there this entire life. But if he’s fit to stand trial now, he may be given a real sentence, and an opportunity to make amends and reintegrate to society.