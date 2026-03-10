Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GTA 6 Hacker Shares His Life After Trial

by

It’s hard not to see this as a cautionary tale.

We’ve learned some strange details about the GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj.

Yesterday, we learned that Kurtaj was wondering why the source code for GTA 6 had not yet leaked to the public. But he also revealed what he was up to this whole time.

He shared this in a conversation on Telegram:

no LOL mental hospital you are never locked

24/7 out of cell

24/7 garden

I just came back to say how sh*t my situation is

I am detained for 3.5 years, not sentenced, not put on trial

Mental hospital was amazing, i was able to access the community, go fishing, cook my own food, go shopping

3 hours shop each week, 8 hours fishing a week

For those wondering why he wasn’t actually held culpable, that’s because he was actually deemed not fit to stand trial.

Instead, he was held under indefinite hospital order until the doctors decided he would not be a danger to others. At this point he was released from the hospital.

Under his current living conditions, he also makes £700 monthly in benefits.

It’s certainly weird to think Kurtaj’s life has been decided because he leaked a video game.

Recent Videos

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
Category: Tag: , , , , ,