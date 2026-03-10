GTA 6 Hacker Shares His Life After Trial

It’s hard not to see this as a cautionary tale.

We’ve learned some strange details about the GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj.

Yesterday, we learned that Kurtaj was wondering why the source code for GTA 6 had not yet leaked to the public. But he also revealed what he was up to this whole time.

He shared this in a conversation on Telegram:

no LOL mental hospital you are never locked

24/7 out of cell

24/7 garden

I just came back to say how sh*t my situation is

I am detained for 3.5 years, not sentenced, not put on trial

Mental hospital was amazing, i was able to access the community, go fishing, cook my own food, go shopping

3 hours shop each week, 8 hours fishing a week

For those wondering why he wasn’t actually held culpable, that’s because he was actually deemed not fit to stand trial.

Instead, he was held under indefinite hospital order until the doctors decided he would not be a danger to others. At this point he was released from the hospital.

Under his current living conditions, he also makes £700 monthly in benefits.

It’s certainly weird to think Kurtaj’s life has been decided because he leaked a video game.