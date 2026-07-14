Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Halo Campaign Evolved Has Gone Gold

by

What a strange set of circumstances this remake finds itself in.

Halo Campaign Evolved has gone gold.

The official Halo Twitter account made this announcement:

#HaloCE is OFFICIALLY GOLD and Early Access begins on July 23.

Let’s give our old friends a warm welcome

The game is releasing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on July 28.

Halo Campaign Evolved joins a strange list of Xbox games based on one of their signature franchises that is getting published on PlayStation for the first time.

This was decided when Xbox leadership was allegedly under pressure to meet severely high sales targets. Since that time, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma flipped the script by announcing the return of Xbox console exclusives.

It was rumored that Asha tried to cancel Halo Campaign Evolved’s release to the PlayStation 5, and that they pulled the game from Sony’s latest State of Play.

While we don’t know if all of this is true, the cumulative drama around the game and the fallout of Xbox’s reset has made this game slip under everyone’s radar. And now, in a matter of days, the fans will get to play and decide if Halo Campaign Evolved is a worthwhile remake.

Recent Videos

Steam Machine - Before You Buy

Steam Machine - Before You Buy
Palworld 1.0 - Before You Buy

Palworld 1.0 - Before You Buy
20 Games You UNINSTALLED Before They GOT GOOD

20 Games You UNINSTALLED Before They GOT GOOD
50 Insane Gaming Details That BLEW OUR MINDS

50 Insane Gaming Details That BLEW OUR MINDS
GTA 6 - 66 NEW Things Players Have FOUND

GTA 6 - 66 NEW Things Players Have FOUND
ELDER SCROLLS 6 IN TROUBLE? NEW OBSIDIAN FALLOUT GAME & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 IN TROUBLE? NEW OBSIDIAN FALLOUT GAME & MORE
AC Black Flag Resynced: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

AC Black Flag Resynced: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Top 25 NEW Coop Games of 2026

Top 25 NEW Coop Games of 2026
Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced - Before You Buy

Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,