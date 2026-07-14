What a strange set of circumstances this remake finds itself in.

Halo Campaign Evolved has gone gold.

The official Halo Twitter account made this announcement:

#HaloCE is OFFICIALLY GOLD and Early Access begins on July 23.

Let’s give our old friends a warm welcome

The game is releasing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on July 28.

Halo Campaign Evolved joins a strange list of Xbox games based on one of their signature franchises that is getting published on PlayStation for the first time.

This was decided when Xbox leadership was allegedly under pressure to meet severely high sales targets. Since that time, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma flipped the script by announcing the return of Xbox console exclusives.

It was rumored that Asha tried to cancel Halo Campaign Evolved’s release to the PlayStation 5, and that they pulled the game from Sony’s latest State of Play.

While we don’t know if all of this is true, the cumulative drama around the game and the fallout of Xbox’s reset has made this game slip under everyone’s radar. And now, in a matter of days, the fans will get to play and decide if Halo Campaign Evolved is a worthwhile remake.