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id Software Back To 2016 Headcount, Can Still “Build Games And Tech We’re Known For” After Layoffs

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This may be the final picture of where id is at.

id Software has finally chimed in on the rumors about the studio.

They shared this statement on Twitter:

While our studio was impacted, those changes were spread across teams. We still have the crew we need to build the games and tech we’re known for.

The team today is about the same size we were when making DOOM (2016). We have always had a flat studio where everyone is a maker, and we will remain true to that philosophy moving forward.

Last week, rumors were debunked that id would abandon id Tech engine for Unreal, and that the entire id Tech team has been dissolved.

Aftermath cites former employees claiming that six of the twelve employees at id Frankfurt have been laid off, but we haven’t seen the notices mandated by Austrian law yet.

id Software will prove their ability to keep making AAAs at the level expected of them in the coming years. Tom Warren of The Verge claims that they are starting work on a new Doom game.

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