Rumor: XBOX Will Still Use id Tech Engine Even After Massive Layoffs At id Software

Id Software is rumored to no longer be capable of using id Tech engine – but even this rumor is in dispute.

Apogee co-founders George Broussard and Scott Miller first spread this rumor in social media, with claims that most of id’s teams have been affected by the layoffs. Other sources hinted that the id Tech engine team itself was affected so badly that id will no longer be able to use their own game engine.

It was confirmed that 136 workers were laid off via WARN notice, and they laid off roles like director of engine technology, programmers, etc.

This even led to speculation that id would now have to use Unreal to make their future games.

However, Edmond Tran of This Week In Video Games claims from a source that XBOX still has plans to use id Tech in the future.

Id Tech was used for Doom: The Dark Ages. Subsequently, MachineGames used a fork of id called Motor for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

It’s possible that id is intended to make smaller games and release them faster. Alternately, Xbox Technology Group could be taking over for id Tech.