XBOX’s headcount may look different when its global employees are taken into account.

XBOX has chimed in on id Tech’s status in the middle of speculation.

As we reported yesterday, the scale of layoffs at id Software have led to fans speculating that they no longer have enough people left who know id Tech. We found Cyanide and Happiness creator Dave McElfatrick was the surprising source of a rumor that they laid off the entire id Tech Team.

Today, XBOX shared this statement to Kotaku:

There are dozens of people working on id Tech across multiple locations. Reports that there’s only one person left in Texas are inaccurate.

This was independently corroborated by Mischief, who pointed out that id’s Frankfurt, Germany studio is actually responsible for id Tech’s engine. Germany’s labor laws will require layoff notices far in advance, so we’ll know if this studio is also hit by layoffs. But it hasn’t happened now.

This is not to downplay the impact of layoffs at id or other XBOX studios. But this is a clear case of misinformation spreading around, from a mistaken view that this is valid criticism. Of course, what this actually does is delegitimize factual reporting.