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Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Unlocked For 14 Of 130 Blocked Countries And Regions

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We do think Sony is working on this in earnest.

We have good new regarding Sony’s region locking of their games on PC.

Last week, fans found that Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is blocked in 130 countries on Steam. We also confirmed that the game does not have a set price in six countries.

Today, Automaton reports that that list has narrowed down, as the game is now available to an additional 15 countries.

SteamDB indicates that these countries and regions have received unlocks:

  • Azerbaijan
  • Dominican Republic
  • Estonia
  • Egypt
  • Georgia
  • Kyrgystan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Lithuania
  • Latvia
  • Moldova
  • Philippines
  • Pakistan
  • Serbia
  • Uzbekistan

Subsequently, SteamDB lists 114 countries where the game is still locked, and that there is no price set in Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

We do believe Sony has earnestly worked to unlock these regions. However, because they did not put the work in to bring PSN to all these other countries, they can’t unlock the game everywhere. And that’s just work that they’ll have to invest in if they’re serious about keeping their games global.

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