Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, PlayStation’s Next Live Service Game, Is Blocked On PC In 130 Countries

It’s on Sony that they weren’t ready to make the game available everywhere.

PlayStation has made a questionable decision yet again.

As shared on YouTube by Special Cancel, Sony has region locked Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls in 130 countries on PC. This means Steam and Epic Game Store players in those countries won’t be able to play these games.

The community verified this on the SteamDB listing, which tags countries where the game won’t be available. Interestingly enough, there are also 6 countries where it does not have a set price yet.

We believe Sony is trying to make the game available in these 6 countries. Unlike the blocked countries, you can see the game’s store listing on Steam, but you can’t buy it. But all 136 of these countries don’t have official PlayStation accounts, which is required to play this game online.

To make PlayStation accounts available in these places, Sony has to go through the trouble of registering and officially doing business there. As Strauss Zelnick has pointed out, not even Take-Two has managed to do this for their business.

PlayStation CEO Hideaki Nishino himself cited Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls as part of their live service strategy. We believe PlayStation regrets they were caught slipping here too.