Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, PlayStation’s Next Live Service Game, Is Blocked On PC In 130 Countries

by

It’s on Sony that they weren’t ready to make the game available everywhere.

PlayStation has made a questionable decision yet again.

As shared on YouTube by Special Cancel, Sony has region locked Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls in 130 countries on PC. This means Steam and Epic Game Store players in those countries won’t be able to play these games.

The community verified this on the SteamDB listing, which tags countries where the game won’t be available. Interestingly enough, there are also 6 countries where it does not have a set price yet.

We believe Sony is trying to make the game available in these 6 countries. Unlike the blocked countries, you can see the game’s store listing on Steam, but you can’t buy it. But all 136 of these countries don’t have official PlayStation accounts, which is required to play this game online.

To make PlayStation accounts available in these places, Sony has to go through the trouble of registering and officially doing business there. As Strauss Zelnick has pointed out, not even Take-Two has managed to do this for their business.

PlayStation CEO Hideaki Nishino himself cited Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls as part of their live service strategy. We believe PlayStation regrets they were caught slipping here too.

Recent Videos

20 GTA Secrets That Blew Our MINDS

20 GTA Secrets That Blew Our MINDS
END OF VIDEO GAME STORES? PLAYSTATION DOUBLES DOWN & MORE

END OF VIDEO GAME STORES? PLAYSTATION DOUBLES DOWN & MORE
What The Hell Is Going On With Video Game DISCS?

What The Hell Is Going On With Video Game DISCS?
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2026
10 Highest Rated Games You HAVEN'T Played

10 Highest Rated Games You HAVEN'T Played
Meccha Chameleon - Before You Buy

Meccha Chameleon - Before You Buy
10 Games We Don't REGRET Playing 100%

10 Games We Don't REGRET Playing 100%
20 Emotional Story Games You Can GET LOST IN

20 Emotional Story Games You Can GET LOST IN
GTA 6: NEW Gameplay Details We FOUND

GTA 6: NEW Gameplay Details We FOUND
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,