Take-Two Is “Very Focused On Developing Markets” To Truly Bring GTA And Their Other Games Globally

It’s telling that even Take-Two hasn’t quite made this jump yet.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared the company’s viewpoint and plans on bringing their business global.

If you’re already a gamer, you may take for granted that you can buy games like GTA and NBA 2K. But as we all know, a lot of those games are being bought around the world using consoles and platforms meant for the US.

The opportunity isn’t just to make more money, but to spread the reach of video games itself to match other mass media like movies and music.

Christopher Dring asked Strauss about this, to which he reassured us:

Look, we’re very um focused on developing markets.

Strauss went on to explain what goes into going global, such as localization and geo-pricing tools, but Take-Two does have hopes to expand their business worldwide.

Currently, Take-Two’s business is split with 65 % in the US and 35 % in the rest of the world. He hopes to flip it so that only a quarter of that business is in the US. Those are ambitions to make a brand as big as Marvel and Pokemon.