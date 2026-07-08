Pearl Abyss: Crimson Desert “Still Requires Optimization And Technical Verification” On Switch 2

We are a little closer to that release than fans think.

Pearl Abyss has shared a notable update on Crimson Desert for Nintendo Switch 2.

After longstanding rumors, Pearl Abyss confirmed this March that they had started R&D on making a port for Nintendo’s platform. And they have talked about it again in their latest earnings all.

As translated on Invenglobal, Pearl Abyss said this:

We believe it is important to showcase Crimson Desert on as many platforms as possible. We are reviewing the Nintendo Switch 2, and it is currently being developed to a level where basic gameplay is possible.

However, platform expansion is not just a simple port; the key is whether we can fully maintain the graphics, action, and open-world experience of Crimson Desert on that device.

The Switch 2 version still requires optimization and technical verification, and we must also review partner collaboration and whether it meets our quality standards.

For these reasons, Pearl Abyss isn’t announcing a release date yet.

Lies Of P and Stellar Blade have recently been revealed for the Switch 2 as well. Korean game studios may have needed time to get Nintendo’s dev kits and support, but they aren’t missing out on Nintendo’s platform and audience.