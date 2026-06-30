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Are GTA 6 Pre-Orders Being Hurt By The Lack Of A Physical Disc Release?

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Take-Two might be quietly taking the L on this one.

Take-Two may not get away with not bringing GTA 6 to disc.

Last week, Rockstar revealed that they would only provide retailers a code-in-a-box for a physical release.

A day later, Marco Cocomello of South African gaming site GLITCHED shared this on Twitter:

Word from local retailers in SA shows abysmal GTA VI pre-order numbers so far in the country. The code-in-box is the worst thing that could have happened locally.

If the game had a disc, we would have seen hundreds of orders within hours, yet some stores are sitting on single-digit numbers.

This issue also greatly affects businesses in SA, as stock allocations had already been fulfilled before the ‘no disc’ announcement. So, SA is going to be stuck with a boatload of game copies and no one buying them.

Today, Polygon shared a report that reveals the same issues in the US. Different GameStop employees revealed that gamers are refusing to pre-order GTA 6 after learning there’s no disc version.

One such employee claims that they only managed to get 5 preorders, out of a 500 preorder goal. Take-Two and Rockstar haven’t announced their pre-order numbers yet –and this might be the reason.

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