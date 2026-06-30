Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Coming To Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo may have another The Legend of Zelda remake on the way other than The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Nash Weedle claims that a new The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess could release ‘at some point.’ While he doesn’t name platforms, it seems likely that this is for the Switch 2 and there won’t be a Switch version.

Jeff Grubb talked about the possibility of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess coming to the Switch in 2022, but that didn’t come to pass. Nintendo may have already decided then it would be better to wait for when the Switch 2 was ready instead.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was last released in 2016 for the Wii U. Aside from the graphical upgrade to HD, it had functionality with the Wolf Link amiibo and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo surely knew there were fans missing that feature on the Switch. Hopefully, if this rumor turns out to be true, Nintendo carries that feature over so more gamers can experience it too.