XBOX Series X 2 TB To Be Discontinued And All Other XBOX Series X|S Models Getting Price Hike Because Of Supply Crisis

Asha literally warned us about this at the start of the month.

XBOX is raising prices once again.

They made the announcement on XBOX Wire:

Effective August 1, 2026, we will be updating prices worldwide. The price of XBOX consoles will increase by US$100 for 512 GB models and US$150 for 1 TB models. We will also be sunsetting our 2 TB model.

XBOX confirmed that they just raised prices last October but:

Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027.

As XBOX CEO Asha Sharma promised, they have been looking for ways to keep their consoles accessible in spite of this. And so they have set up some new programs:

Buy Now, Pay Later options on their Microsoft Stores

0 % APR financing with their partners, who may include Paypal and Klarna

XBOX Certified Refurbished Consoles in Microsoft Stores with discounts as much as $ 100 off

And XBOX retail partners will accept used XBOX consoles and resell them at lower prices

If you feel that these programs being started is ‘so bleak’, you wouldn’t be wrong. That’s precisely why Asha warned the public at the start of this month.