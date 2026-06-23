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Retailers Have Been Caught Preparing For GTA 6 – Even In Datamining

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Longest week for Rockstar fans.

The hype train for GTA 6 may not have started yet, but they’re laying down the proverbial train tracks.

Videotech shared this update on Twitter:

Preparations are now underway for GTAVI across retailers.

A German retailer has put up a blank GTAVI page ready for Thursday, it was put up today.

Start date for the page was put up today, so it seems retailers are now communicating with Take-Two.

Videotech shared evidence of the German store listing, and even revealed datamining confirmed when they put up the page. For what it’s worth, it appears the store listing has been taken offline again.

This comes a few days before Rockstar launches pre-orders for GTA 6. It’s easy to put two and two together and see that this retailer is getting ready to take pre-orders themselves.

And they may have pulled their store listing lest they accidentally share how much GTA 6 will cost. We’ve seen other retailers ‘prepare’ for the game and drop placeholder prices, but we won’t have to wait that long to confirm the real prices.

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