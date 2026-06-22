Is This Venezuelan DJ Model Really GTA 6’s Newest Cover Girl?

Godspeed to everyone who actually went looking.

The Rockstar community shows no signs of calming down.

Days after Rockstar revealed the official cover for GTA 6, fans have gone around claiming that they already found the girl who is playing the cover girl.

Her name is Gabriela Chiquin, and she’s a Venezuelan DJ, music producer, and model. Yesterday, Chiquin cheekily posted on Instagram that everyone seems to ‘think’ she is the GTA 6 cover girl.

We can also see on her Twitter that she’s been sharing posts of people sharing the claims that she is in GTA 6.

Notably, Gabriela has yet to confirm or deny these claims directly, but that may be no surprise. Actress Manni L. Perez has also yet to confirm she is playing Lucia Caminos. They may be constrained by NDAs, at least until Rockstar reveals them themselves.

But if you may remember, just about anyone can end up in GTA’s promotional art. Stephen Bliss revealed last year that GTA IV’s lollipop girl was actually his fiancée at the time, who is now his wife.

Gabriela is no doubt a gorgeous lady, and we’re sure there are a lot of girls who look just like her, and our cover girl.