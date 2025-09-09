Rumor: Actress Rumored To Play Grand Theft Auto 6’s Lucia Is Back Online

This could all end really awkward.

Manni L. Perez has returned to social media.

As shared by GTA 6 Updates, the actress has reopened her Instagram.

Why Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Obsessed

There’s a huge prevailing fan theory that Perez is the actress playing Lucia Caminos in Grand Theft Auto 6.

As explained here, there is a lot of circumstantial evidence that makes the theory credible. For one, she resembles Lucia’s in-game model.

Fans who found clips of her talking believe she sounds like Lucia as well. But then there’s also more solid evidence.

Perez is a martial artist and actress. Her most high-profile work is playing the character Esperanza Morales in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

She had previously revealed that she was shifting her career into voice work and motion capture. As it turns out, she did some minor work playing an NPC in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Perez also revealed that she was playing a ‘big role’ but couldn’t talk about it because of an NDA.

Why The Fans Should Stand Back

We verified that Perez’s social media account is back. We even confirmed her first post since her return was a dog pic.

But we aren’t linking to it on purpose. That’s because Perez got overwhelmed by fans when the rumors first emerged that she quit social media. There’s also claims that she quit because she was harassed by gamers.

To be clear, we can’t verify that this happened. Sadly, it would not be surprising if it did because of how online interaction has evolved.

Even if it didn’t happen, we did not want to drive potential harassment from someone who could be becoming a celebrity overnight.

That’s certainly the dark side to fame, that gets amplified by the internet. But there’s another reason we argue fans should step back.

What If She Wasn’t Lucia? Or The Only Lucia

It’s true that an actress can do all the voice and performance character for a video game character. Melina Juergens did exactly this when she was cast as Senua for the Hellblade games.

But it’s also common practice to have several talents do work for a single role. For example, Ashley Graham is actually a composite of several talents in the 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4.

Ella Freya is the face model for Ashley, but cosplayer Sophie was her body model. And a third lady, Genevieve Buechner, did her voice and performance capture.

So it’s possible Perez is Lucia’s face model, but other talents helped bring the character to life.

And lest we forget, it’s entirely possible this has all been a coincidence and Lucia is played by other people after all. Wouldn’t it be awkward if that turned out to be the case in the end?