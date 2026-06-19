Hideaki Nishino: PlayStation Will Still Consider Releasing Games To PC If It “Maximizes The Gaming Experience”

It sounds like PlayStation has not completely closed the door on bringing their single player games to PC.

The rumor that PlayStation would stop porting those games dates to last February. It seems to have been corroborated in the recent State of Play, when Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War: Laufey were only announced for PS5.

PlayStation CEO Hideaki Nishino was recently asked about this in a Famitsu interview. As translated by Genki JPN, he said this:

From the start we have determined platform selection based on the characteristics of each title. If releasing on PC can maximize the gaming experience for that title, we will continue to consider it.

At this time our main policy is, for first party developed single-player games to further refine the value of the gaming experience we can offer on PlayStation, meanwhile, we believe it’s important for live service games to be played by as many people as possible through online multiplayer, so we will continue to release on PS5 and PC platforms as a basis.

Jason Schreier claims they announced this policy in a townhall, but Nishino appears open to flipping back to PC in the future.