XBOX Starts Testing Ad-Supported Game Streaming In The Xbox Insiders Program

We don’t know all the details of how this program will be implemented yet.

Microsoft has officially announced a long rumored plan to get gamers to play Xbox games.

They made this announcement on Xbox Wire:

Today, we’re starting to test an ad-supported way to stream select games from your library for a limited time, available to XBOX Insiders.

It’s free to sign up to be an Xbox Insider, but you’ll obviously need to make an Xbox account.

XBOX explained how these tests will play out:

Ads will play before sessions begin.

The core game experience is unchanged.

This is optional. Players can choose other ways to play at any time.

XBOX’s Chief Strategic Officer Matthew Ball shared further clarity on Twitter, saying:

We start with the player. Ads should create value

We do not interrupt the flow of gameplay

We hold ads to the same quality bar as our content

We’re clear about what is an ad

We make sure ads fit what players expect on each platform

If you’re already an Xbox Insider, you may want to sign on and try it out right now. But we should probably wait for Xbox’s final plans for game streaming with ads before we decide what to think about it.