Monolith Soft Has Confirmed They Have Once Again Helped Work On Splatoon Raiders

Monolith Soft has confirmed that they backed another one of Nintendo’s next big titles.

They revealed on Twitter today that they worked on some art assets for Splatoon Raiders, which is releasing today.

Founded in 1999, Nintendo acquired Monolith Soft from Bandai Namco in 2007 and set them to work on both original games and supporting Nintendo’s own efforts. While Nintendo has benefited from their technical proficiency and talented art and sound teams, Monolith Soft was able to nurture their Xenoblade franchise on Nintendo’s platforms.

Other notable games they provided development support on are Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Mario Kart World, and Pikmin 3. And, lest we forget, all three Splatoon games.

So, yes, this was not that surprising, but it’s welcome news nonetheless. Monolith Soft has proven to be the secret sauce for Nintendo’s reinventions of their major modern IPs, and we hope they will continue to do so for the future.