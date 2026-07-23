Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Steam Deck Sales Sank By Approximately 82 % After Price Increases

by

The Deck will never outsell the Sega Game Gear now.

Valve site Boiling Steam has shared some distressing news about the Steam Deck.

Based on their metrics analysis, sales of Valve’s gaming handheld have dropped by as much as 82 % since they announced price increases.

To get to this figure, Boling Steam analyzed verifiable data, such as Steam’s Weekly Top Seller charts, and data from analytics firms like Alinea and VGInsights. You can read the details of their methodology here and here.

But Boiling Steam has a clear explanation of what happened to Valve’s hardware. Their charts showed earlier sales drops this year, including a period when no units are sold. But this happened because Valve experienced supply shortages.

After they brought the Steam Deck OLED back however, things were much different. They raised prices on both the 512 GB and 1 TB model, after discontinuing other cheaper models. This is a price increase of as much as 54 % for the platform

Boiling Steam also noted that the Steam Deck experienced a revenue contraction of 72 %, which all came together to get to their 82 % unit sales decline.

While Valve’s peers are also struggling with similar issues, the way they do business may cause particular harm to their hardware.

Recent Videos

Why GTA 6 Might Skip Trailer 3

Why GTA 6 Might Skip Trailer 3
20 FLOP Games That You SHOULD ACTUALLY PLAY

20 FLOP Games That You SHOULD ACTUALLY PLAY
10 Game Levels Developers Should NEVER Do Again

10 Game Levels Developers Should NEVER Do Again
Top 10 New Games of August 2026

Top 10 New Games of August 2026
20 Games That Shouldn't BE IN YOUR BACKLOG

20 Games That Shouldn't BE IN YOUR BACKLOG
FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More

FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More
25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement

25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement
Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games

Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games
Steam Machine - Before You Buy

Steam Machine - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , ,