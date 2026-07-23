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Hasbro Officially Reveals The Legend of Zelda Heroes Of Hyrule Toyline

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This crossover didn’t take 10,000 years, but 40 years is still a long time.

Hasbro has finally revealed their The Legend of Zelda: Heroes of Hyrule toyline.

They shared this announcement via press release:

Hasbro announced The Legend of Zelda Heroes of Hyrule 6-Inch action figures, featuring Ganondorf, Princess Zelda, and Link, inspired from 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

This collection will launch in Spring 2027, with pre-orders available today, July 22 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on Amazon, Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel retailers.

SDCC attendees can also see the toys firsthand in Hasbro’s booth for the week.

This is a six inch figure line, like Hasbro’s GI Joe Classified, Star Wars Black, and Marvel Legends Gamerverse toylines. All three figures have over 20 points of articulation and multiple accessories.

Link and Zelda are up for pre-order on the Hasbro Pulse website for $ 27.99 and Ganondorf retails for $ 42.99. As of this writing, Link is already sold out and Ganondorf is at low stock.

It’s a strong start for Hasbro’s foray into Nintendo toys, a crossover that took over forty years to finally happen.

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