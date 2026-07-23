GSC Game World Debunks Founder’s Claim About S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl’s Budget

We shouldn’t make light of what GSC’s developers went through.

GSC Game World has debunked our report yesterday about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl.

In a video interview, GSC founder Sergiy Grygorovych claimed that the game’s budget was dwarfed by their Game Pass deal. GSC debunked this claim in a statement to Insider Gaming:

The development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 became one of the most challenging projects in the history of the video game industry. We believe the story of this game should be based on facts, not on assumptions or subjective opinions.

They also explained that Sergiy was not involved in making S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl or in negotiating with their partners. So his claims cannot be taken as factual.

While Sergiy started work on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 when he led GSC, he dissolved the company and cancelled the game in 2011 for financial reasons.

Sergiy’s brother Evgeniy Grygorovych took over as CEO a year after the company reopened in 2014. They started work on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl in 2018.

We apologize to GSC for spreading the misinformation and wish them the best in their future plans.