Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl’s Game Pass Deal Was Bigger Than The Game’s Budget

by

Did Phil Spencer save this game and studio?

It turns out Phil Spencer gave GSC Game World a really, really good deal.

As GSC Game World founder Sergiy Grygorovych revealed in a new interview, XBOX offered them a huge Game Pass Deal for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. In fact, it was even bigger than the game’s budget.

We do have to be careful if something is lost in translation, but Sergiy apparently said that it paid for itself. We’ll do our best to piece together the context here.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 released on November 20, on Xbox and PC and as a Day One Game Pass title. It sold 3 million copies and reached 6 million players in the first five months. GSC said that it was already profitable one month after release.

But we shouldn’t forget that this is the same S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 that survived an ongoing real-life conflict. And even before that, it was announced in 2010 and cancelled in 2012, as GSC itself went bankrupt.

It’s no exaggeration to say that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 even existing is a miracle as it is. We’re sure GSC will always appreciate that XBOX stepped up, when it wasn’t clear that the industry was willing to support them.

Recent Videos

Why GTA 6 Might Skip Trailer 3

Why GTA 6 Might Skip Trailer 3
20 FLOP Games That You SHOULD ACTUALLY PLAY

20 FLOP Games That You SHOULD ACTUALLY PLAY
10 Game Levels Developers Should NEVER Do Again

10 Game Levels Developers Should NEVER Do Again
Top 10 New Games of August 2026

Top 10 New Games of August 2026
20 Games That Shouldn't BE IN YOUR BACKLOG

20 Games That Shouldn't BE IN YOUR BACKLOG
FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More

FALLOUT 5 announced + 2 FALLOUT REMASTERS & More
25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement

25 Games That Were DEAD At Announcement
Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games

Why AAA Game Companies STOPPED Making Games
Steam Machine - Before You Buy

Steam Machine - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,