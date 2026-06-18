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Rumor: Sony Has A “Desire For Revenge” Vs. Bungie Over Live Service Failures

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It’s true that this has been one of PlayStation’s biggest failures for some time.

Some bothersome new details have emerged about Bungie and their relationship with Sony.

This comes from Sylvain Trinel, who claimed that at least half of Bungie’s workforce could be laid off. When asked to get more information, Sylvain followed up with this:

Some have told me that there’s a kind of desire for « revenge », as Sony’s leadership reportedly blames Bungie for a number of issues with their GaaS strategy.

Sylvain also claims there was resistance from within Bungie to stop development on Destiny 2. This was also not Bungie’s decision.

Paul Tassi received opposing claims from his sources, who believes this comes from people who are watching PlayStation’s employees and not the employees themselves.

While we’ve shared both claims, we would caution our readers from simply attaching to the claims that most align with what they want to believe. We’ll see if any of this actually gets corroborated from the future. Regardless of motivation, there are reasons beyond dispute for why we all believe layoffs are inevitable at Bungie.

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