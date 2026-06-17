Rumor: Bungie Layoffs Could Lose At Least 50 % Of Their Workforce

It will be a completely different studio at the end.

One source claims to know the extent that Bungie will be affected by their recent impairment.

French journalist Sylvain Trinel shared this information on Twitter (translated via DeepL):

And if that weren’t enough, Bungie is expected to undergo massive layoffs this summer.

I’m treading carefully here, but I’ve heard that at least 50% of the workforce (both permanent and contract employees) will be affected following the end of *Destiny 2* and the situation with *Marathon*.

Sylvain also alluded to rumored layoffs in other studios, but in this case, he was willing to share specific details.

Last month, Sony reported they have an impairment loss on Bungie to the tune of $ 765 million. Bungie already went through a prior wave of layoffs and redundancies under Sony in 2024, hitting 17 % of their workforce.

If Sylvain’s information is correct, Bungie will no longer be the same studio afterwards, and may no longer be able to build games at the scale that they were previously capable of.