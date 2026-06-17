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Nintendo Of America Dismisses Data Breach, Says No Personal Or Financial Info Were Accessed

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They should still talk if they did or didn’t use AI.

Nintendo of America has confirmed yesterday’s reported data breach, but says its not a real issue.

They shared this statement to Kotaku:

We are aware of an issue involving TinyPulse, a third-party service used for internal employee surveys at Nintendo of America.

Nintendo’s systems have not been compromised, and no personal customer or financial data has been accessed.

The data involved is limited to internal survey content comprising a small subset of our employees, and most of the information dates back several years.

We also reported yesterday that Twitter user ultima_flashs found the stolen data, which revealed Nintendo started using CoPilot in December 2025. ultima_flashs claims the hackers SHADOWBYT3$ were careless and shared the download link by accident.

 So ultima_flashs isn’t connected to SHADOWBYT3$, and their ransom may already be good as useless. But we think Nintendo of America should address the claims that they are using or used CoPilot.

Google claimed that many game companies are using AI without disclosing it. While some game companies are facing the stigma of using AI, it would be worse if they aren’t disclosing it properly.

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