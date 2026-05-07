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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Says Crunch Is Not Part Of How The GTA 6 Publisher Operates Today

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There is evidence that Rockstar really did end crunch in the company.

Strauss Zelnick has officially denied that GTA 6 is entering crunch to release on time.

As shared by videotech, Strauss was recently interviewed by Business Insider. Strauss apparently said that it isn’t part of how Take-Two operates today.

He explained further:

It’s sort of like when I was in college. I never pulled an all-nighter because I was good about doing my homework.

You do your homework, you don’t pull an all-nighter.

A rumor spread that the game entered crunch because of a Glassdoor review from a Rockstar India employee.

Take-Two changed how Rockstar operates to end crunch in the fallout of Red Dead Redemption 2’s release. In fact, an unauthorized leak last January revealed that there was zero crunch in Rockstar North as of May 2025.

It’s possible that the situation in Rockstar changed as the release date is getting closer. It’s also possible that the situation is localized to Rockstar India. We do have reason to believe that Strauss was being truthful at the time of this interview.

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