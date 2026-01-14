Rumor: GTA 6 Studio Rockstar North QA Had No Crunch As Of May 2025

We doubt Take-Two will confirm this as fact.

An interesting new detail has come up about the development for GTA 6.

YouTube channel People Make Games claim to have seen private messages shared between Rockstar employees. One message dated May 15 2025 responded to a question if their Rockstar North QA division was experiencing crunch.

The message said this:

Nothing that I’ve heard in North QA! Will keep you updated if that changes ofc.

Will Rockstar Confirm This?

On the surface, this looks like good news for Rockstar. And they could use good news after misinformation spread last week about a potential GTA 6 delay.

However, they are unlikely to officially confirm this specific message is accurate. They may make their own claim that they have diligently avoided crunch to finish GTA 6.

That may carry some weight, because Rockstar has delayed the game twice already. And fans remember that they also delayed Red Dead Redemption 2 twice, before it came out as one of the most critically and financially successful games in the industry.

So, maybe delaying the game to keep the employees working well isn’t a bad idea.