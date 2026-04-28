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Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Is Now Up On Switch 2 and Xbox

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It’s a new multiplatform Final Fantasy.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now this much closer to coming to Nintendo and Xbox.

Square Enix just announced that the demo is now available to download on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S. If you play through the demo, you can carry your game over to the full game when it comes out.

Naoki Hamaguchi shared the news on Twitter as well.

Square Enix confirmed the rumor that the game would be coming to the Switch 2 after the huge success of Final Fantasy VII Remake. But as Square Enix has explained, they aren’t making sales a requirement to bring their games to multiple platforms.

Instead, it’s the other way around. After Square Enix found their games weren’t making enough money on PlayStation, they decided to pivot to multiplatform, as part of a bigger pivot in the company.

Having said that, expectations are surely high in Nintendo and Square Enix. While Microsoft is struggling to win their gamers over to Japanese RPGs, Square Enix is taking good faith steps forward to change that narrative moving forward.

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