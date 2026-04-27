Asha Sharma Has “Nothing We’re Ready To Commit To” On Xbox Exclusivity

Asha does seem to be taking the issue seriously.

Asha Sharma has clarified her position on Xbox video game exclusivity – which is to say, she has no position yet.

As she told Stephen Totilo for GameFile, she has “nothing we’re ready to commit to” regarding the issue. Explaining her reasoning, Asha said this:

We’ll take a data-driven approach and a strategic-driven approach, and then we’ll look at our principles and we’ll make some calls. So we’ll share more when we’re ready.

On Asha’s first few days on the job, she took to Twitter to talk to Xbox fans and made it clear that she heard them loud and clear on multiple issues, including game exclusivity.

Asha did not make a direct promise to make games exclusive again, and we’re sure some Xbox fans do understand that. Of course, we don’t have to explain why Xbox fans want their games to be exclusive again.

On the other hand, Xbox’s game studios benefit from their games being sold on more platforms. Shuhei Yoshida said the same thing was true of PlayStation’s game studios as well.