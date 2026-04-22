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Splatoon Raiders Will Have Multiplayer And A Physical Release After All

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Some strange communication from Nintendo here.

Some surprising new details have emerged about Splatoon Raiders shortly after announcement.

As we reported yesterday, Nintendo promoted the game as “a single-player-focused Splatoon game!” This was in the trailer.

But the Splatoon Twitter account revealed this shortly after the trailer released:

You can adventure on your own in Splatoon Raiders, but you can also bring up to three other players in on the action, near or far. Don’t worry about balance or difficulty—whether you team up with friends or go solo, it all evens out!

They also shared a screen confirming that multiplayer can be online or local.

We are going to have to assume that Nintendo wanted to promote it primarily as a single player extraction shooter, because that’s what their players want. In any case, this messaging is a little confusing.

Nintendo’s store listing also revealed that the game will also be available in physical, as a Game Card. Unlike the digital $ 50 version, Splatoon Raiders will be a $ 60 Game Card.

As a reminder, Nintendo is changing their pricing so that digital versions of their 1st party games will be cheaper than Game Cards.

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